Technische Universität München researchers have run a series of tests to investigate the growing share of rooftop PV in Germany. They found that the sale and purchase of electricity between households could reduce consumption peaks and prevent grid bottlenecks.From pv magazine Germany In the town of Dietfurt, Germany, Technische Universität München (TUM) simulated the energy system of the future for a period of six months. Seven households were involved in the "BASE.V" project, which tested electricity trading between neighbors. The project was designed to investigate what would happen in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...