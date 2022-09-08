New CBD company focuses on strengthening relationships between moms and kids by promoting mental health

Manhattan, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2022) - Ehalo Care is strengthening the relationship between moms and kids by promoting mental health with their CBD products. New data from the Journal of Affective Disorders reveals that up to nearly 50% of parents and 30% of single moms are at risk for depression anxiety, and other mental health issues. Hsin Chen is a single mom who knows the mental challenges of raising children alone. She set out to find solutions and found Nano CBD. This was the basis of her new company, Ehalo Care.

Recent studies have continued to back the promising effects of CBD on depression, anxiety, and other health conditions. When Chen began using CBD in her daily routine, she noticed changes gradually. Her mood improved, and her calmness returned, which helped her grow a healthier, deeper relationship with children.





Women constantly put others' happiness before their own. Hsin added, "Women are naturally giving, and we always forget to put ourselves first. However, it is important to address that the "we" have to be well first so that everything around us will be in place. It is like a domino. Can be positive and can be negative."

Chen wants to help women create a wellness journey with high-quality CBD products by focusing on self-care and empowering healthy life choices, so she created Ehalo Care. Her company currently offers Nano CBD softgels, gummies, USDA organic certified CBD tinctures, premium CBD skin and body products, and even gift sets.





Ehalo Care implements the highest quality control with all products manufactured in the FDA-registered and GMP-compliant facility. Every Ehalo Care CBD product is formulated with pharmaceutical-grade ingredients and tested in a third-party lab to ensure THC Free and purity.

Perhaps the most unique is that Ehalo Care products are made with nanotechnology developed by world-class nano-scientists, leading to greater absorption and enhanced efficacy.





"I wanted to give other women, especially the single-mom community what I'd found, and that's what Ehalo Care is all about. We are so proud to bring these amazing CBD products to moms everywhere," said Chen.

More information at https://ehalocare.com.

ABOUT EHALO CARE

Ehalo Care offers premier CBD products specially formulated with moms in mind.

