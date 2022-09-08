--Stores with Volumental scanners see a 20% reduction in returns--

Volumental, the world's leading FitTech platform ensuring perfect fitting shoes, announced today that it has seen an 85% increase in revenue this year and scans half a million consumers' feet per month. Furthermore, because poor fit is the number one reason for shoe returns, stores that have implemented Volumental's foot scanning technology and AI-powered recommendation engine have seen a reduction in returns by, on average, 20%.

Brands such as Hoka, Under Armour, Red Wing Shoes, New Balance, Fleet Feet and The Athlete's Foot rely on Volumental's in-store foot scanners to help them offer a more personalized customer journey, leading to a greater omnichannel experience overall. Once a consumer has been scanned in-store, they receive their personalized foot scan by email, improving their ability to identify the best style and size for their feet whether they are shopping in-store or online.

"We're very excited about the measurable impact of our FitTech solutions on the business results of our rapidly growing list of global clients." said Volumental co-founder and CEO, Alper Aydemir. "With our momentum in delivering massive value for retailers and their shoppers, we're constantly unlocking new uses for our data-driven recommendations across the entire range of omnichannel touchpoints, which bodes very well for continued healthy growth."

At Red Wing Shoes, Volumental's technology serves as the engine of Red Wing's AI-driven Ultimate Fit Experience in more than 500 Red Wing retail stores. Red Wing's store associates use the scans to provide personalized recommendations across the brand's catalog of nearly 1,000 different styles. In a partnership between Volumental and Red Wing's lead footbed provider, Superfeet, stores also offer customers the opportunity to purchase personalized 3D printed footbeds to further customize their fit.

Volumental also provides critical data from its 33 million foot scans to shoe manufacturers to improve fit, comfort, and performance. Athletic footwear, in particular, is becoming increasingly more specialized as major brands tap into new technology that can drive gains in performance. For instance, Adidas and Lululemon each leveraged Volumental's data to develop better fitting shoes designed specifically for women's feet. In the past, women's shoes have just been scaled down versions of shoes designed for men, without taking specific metrics such as heel width, or instep height, into consideration. Designing specifically for a female foot has helped differentiate these brands, driving conversion, increased loyalty, and brand equity.

About Volumental

Based in Sweden, Volumental helps global footwear brands and retailers lead shoppers to their perfect fit by matching individual 3D scans to actual purchase data from millions of feet. In one click and five seconds, Volumental's 3D scanner gathers ten different foot measurements and all the data needed for our AI-powered Fit Engine to offer personalized footwear recommendations. The solution empowers retailers and brands to build a new omnichannel customer journey, reconsider the limits of current sizing systems, and unlock their unique value across channels both in-store and online.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005619/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Berns Communications Group

Michael McMullan/Carly Berns

mmcmullan@bcg-pr.com cberns@bcg-pr.com