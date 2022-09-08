Munich, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2022) - Tradelite Solutions, a financial entertainment game platform, founded in 2020 by Tracy Chang and Matthias Kröner announces the launch of its cutting-edge Mogaland Metaverse. It was established to promote financial literacy with an immersive approach. It's the first of its kind in the financial market across the globe which blends the concept of a world-class gaming model with a Web3 DeFi environment. It incorporates "play-to-learn" and "learn-to-earn" game design to educate people on their finances. Research has shown that a staggering amount of people have limited knowledge about effective financial management. Tradelite Solutions is using this technology to bridge these financial knowledge gaps which have become a widespread concern.

Video games have been found to be a very effective tool for learning. Mogaland Metaverse uses games in combination with real financial data and economic knowledge to bring about effective educational impact. They are capitalizing on the success of the gaming sector as over 3 billion people globally have been found to be active gamers in the digital space, and have amassed the largest share of income in the universal digital media market.

Mogaland Metaverse will allow gamers to have free access to its game world without having to pay a subscription fee. Their iteration plans involve showcasing a sneak peak into Mogaland on mogaland.io, with in-depth media content, future visuals and one gaming activity. In October, a mobile app for Mogaland will be published, so it will become mainly a mobile game world with some of its content also accessible on the web application, making it partially cross platform.

To enable cross-collaboration between other brands in the financial market, activities like PvP tournaments would be accessible on both platforms. They are open to partner with innovative financial education providers and financial advisors. "We will invite our ecosystem business partners to reside in Mogaland where they can host tournaments using our financial literacy gameplays to engage players and promote themselves. Through these alliances, partners will also offer quality financial knowledge to enrich our user-experience," Tracy Chang, CEO and Co-Founder of Tradelite Solutions stated.

Also, in the foreseeable future they intend to extend the application by integrating it with blockchain technologies to enhance the user experience. In the extended version, when people play the games, their learning efforts, achievements, as well as the skills they acquire and performance levels accumulate into points they can then turn into earnings like crypto assets.

Reflecting on their novel platform, Tracy Chang said, "we try to differentiate ourselves by focusing specifically on the basic know-how, targeting anybody who just wants to get some financial fundamentals right. It's not about how to become the next billionaire, but it's actually about 'how to use this trading app without losing your 1000 bucks.' Also, it's about having fun while engaging with the platform. There are a lot of other game based learning applications and learn-to-earn metaverse platforms, but there is none specifically that brings all these aspects together like we do right now."

