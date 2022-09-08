

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation held steady to remain at its record high in August, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



Consumer prices surged 21.5 percent year-on-year in July, the same rate of increase as in the previous month.



The overall inflation was largely driven by a 52.4 percent surge in housing costs, led by increased prices for electricity, heat energy, solid fuels and natural gas.



Transport charges also registered a sharp annual growth of 23.4 percent amid a 40.4 percent surge in fuel prices.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 25.7 percent and those for restaurants and hotels rose 15.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent in August, after a 2.2 percent gain in the prior month.







