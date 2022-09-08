Anzeige
08.09.2022
SKF's Capital Markets Day to be held on 8 December 2022

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF's Capital Markets Day (CMD) will be held on 8 December 2022 from 11:00-16:00 at the Science Museum in London. During the day, investors, analysts, and financial media will be updated on SKF's strategic progress as well as the Group's financial and operational performance.

To register for the Capital Markets Day, please visit: https://investors.skf.com/en/form/participation-registration. A complete agenda, venue details and list of presenters will be shared with registered participants during the autumn.

For media wishing to attend the CMD and / or interview Rickard Gustafson or the other speakers at the event, please notify Carl Bjernstam on carl.bjernstam@skf.com.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Group Communication
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-s-capital-markets-day-to-be-held-on-8-december-2022,c3627978

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3627978/1624613.pdf

20220908 SKF's Capital Markets Day to be held on 8 December 2022

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/dji-0735-fix,c3087691

DJI 0735 fix

