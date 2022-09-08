Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Result of AGM

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited

(a close-ended investment companyincorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI Number: 5493004IW0LDG0OPGL69

(The "Company")

8 September 2022

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 8 September 2022, all Ordinary Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 8 August 2022 were duly passed on a show of hands.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution For Discretion

(voted in favour) Against Abstain 1 12,193,550 11,470 0 10,072,005 2 22,262,265 11,470 1,100 2,190 3 22,247,947 11,470 9,870 7,738 4 22,262,265 11,470 0 3,290 5 22,262,265 11,470 0 3,290 6 22,259,637 11,470 1,100 4,818 7 22,259,637 11,470 1,100 4,818 8 22,260,075 11,470 3,290 2,190 9 22,260,075 11,470 3,290 2,190 10 22,260,075 11,470 3,290 2,190 11 22,254,965 11,470 0 10,590 12 22,254,965 11,470 0 10,590 Special Resolution For Discretion

(voted in favour) Against Abstain 13 21,362,743 898,889 8,093 7,300

Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

The Special Resolution was as follows:

Special Resolution 13

THAT the pre-emption rights granted to Shareholders pursuant to Article 11.3.1 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company shall not apply in respect of the issue of up to 4,132,807 ordinary shares (representing 10% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital excluding treasury shares on 13 July 2022, issued at a premium to the then prevailing Net Asset Value, such authority to expire at the conclusion of the Company's AGM to be held in 2023 (save that the Company may prior to the expiry of such period make any offer or agreement which would or might require such ordinary shares to be issued (or sold from treasury) after such expiry and the Directors of the Company may issue (or sell from treasury) such ordinary shares in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired), unless such resolution is previously revoked by the Company's shareholders by further special resolution.



Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

