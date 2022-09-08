Medius Appoints Branden Jenkins as New Chief Operating Officer

The former Chief Strategy Officer will now be responsible for overall business operations at the company, to support Medius' strategic vision

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading provider of AP Automation and wider spend management solutions, announces the appointment of a new Chief Operating Officer, as the latest move to further accelerate the company's growth.

Branden Jenkins, based in Las Vegas, is an expert in driving rapid business growth, leading cross-functional teams and go-to-market strategies. Jenkins joined Medius in 2021 as Chief Strategy Officer, playing a key role in improving the operationalization of many new strategies, particularly in go-to-market, product strategy, corporate development, and alliances.

With 20 years of executive leadership experience, he holds first-hand experience in large-scale SaaS growth. Prior to joining Medius, Jenkins spent nine years at Oracle NetSuite, rising to VP of Strategy, where he helped to grow the company from $250m to billions in revenue. He also held the positions of VP of Target Markets, and General Manager of Global Retail.

Prior to Oracle NetSuite, Jenkins held the position of CEO and Chairman at Retail Anywhere, a SaaS company based in San Luis Obispo, California. Branden took over as CEO in 2002 and sold the company to NetSuite after ten years as the company's CEO.

The COO appointment rounds out and complements the executive team with significant go-to-market and product investments from the addition Advent International as a minority private equity shareholder, alongside existing majority shareholders Marlin Equity Partners.

Jim Lucier, Chief Executive Officer, Medius, comments: "As we look to scale Medius to a billion-dollar category king, we need a leader with extensive experience in sales, business development, and go-to-market strategies who can lead our daily operations and who will be instrumental in helping us continue to drive our business forward. Branden will play an incredibly important role in supporting and challenging the team, as we evolve our business to further accelerate our rapid growth."

Branden Jenkins, Chief Operating Officer, Medius, comments: "Medius is laser-focused on reducing risk and fraud for mid-sized and large enterprises with our patent-pending AI technology that takes AP processing from automated to autonomous. It's an exciting time to step into my expanded role at Medius. I plan to focus my energy on scaling our organization, and working with our incredible customers, partners, and team to take this company to new heights."

For more information, please contact:

Laurel Case, Fight or Flight for Medius

laurel@fightorflight.com | +1 315 663 6780

Medius@fightflight.co.uk | +44 330 133 0985

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/medius/r/medius-appoints-branden-jenkins-as-new-chief-operating-officer,c3627670