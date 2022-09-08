Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Elvis – 21 Tage bis zur „Wiederauferstehung“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AF18 ISIN: SE0008091904 Ticker-Symbol: 3LV 
Stuttgart
08.09.22
10:30 Uhr
5,600 Euro
-0,015
-0,27 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LEOVEGAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEOVEGAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6205,75017:09
GlobeNewswire
08.09.2022 | 16:17
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: LeoVegas AB (publ) ges observationsstatus / LeoVegas AB (publ) receives observation status (139/22)

Den 2 maj 2022 offentliggjorde MGM Casino Next Lion LLC ("MGM") ett offentligt
uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i LeoVegas AB (publ) ("Bolaget"). 

Den 31 augusti 2022 offentliggjorde MGM ett pressmeddelande med information om
att MGM uppnått kontroll över ca 95,69 procent av aktierna i Bolaget. Av
pressmeddelandet framgick vidare att MGM avsåg att begära tvångsinlösen av
resterande aktier i Bolaget samt verka för avnotering av Bolagets aktier från
Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Den 1 september 2022 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med
information om att det, på begäran av MGM, beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av
dess aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en
sådan avnoteringsansökan. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges
observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i
LeoVegas AB (publ) (LEO, ISIN-kod SE0008091904, orderboks-ID 120184) ska ges
observationsstatus. 

On May 2, 2022, MGM Casino Next Lion LLC ("MGM") disclosed a public takeover
offer to the shareholders in LeoVegas AB (publ) (the "Company"). 

On August 31, 2022, MGM issued a press release with information that MGM had
achieved control of approximately 95,69 percent of the shares in the Company.
The press release also stated that MGM intended to commence a compulsory
acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the Company, and to
seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. 

On September 1, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that
it, at the request of MGM, had decided to apply for delisting of its shares
from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an
application. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from
trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
LeoVegas AB (publ) (LEO, ISIN code SE0008091904, order book ID 120184) shall be
given observation status. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations, 08-405 70 50. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
LEOVEGAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.