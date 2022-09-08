Nasdaq Stockholm AB: LeoVegas AB (publ) ges observationsstatus / LeoVegas AB (publ) receives observation status (139/22)

Den 2 maj 2022 offentliggjorde MGM Casino Next Lion LLC ("MGM") ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i LeoVegas AB (publ) ("Bolaget"). Den 31 augusti 2022 offentliggjorde MGM ett pressmeddelande med information om att MGM uppnått kontroll över ca 95,69 procent av aktierna i Bolaget. Av pressmeddelandet framgick vidare att MGM avsåg att begära tvångsinlösen av resterande aktier i Bolaget samt verka för avnotering av Bolagets aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Den 1 september 2022 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att det, på begäran av MGM, beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan avnoteringsansökan. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i LeoVegas AB (publ) (LEO, ISIN-kod SE0008091904, orderboks-ID 120184) ska ges observationsstatus. On May 2, 2022, MGM Casino Next Lion LLC ("MGM") disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in LeoVegas AB (publ) (the "Company"). On August 31, 2022, MGM issued a press release with information that MGM had achieved control of approximately 95,69 percent of the shares in the Company. The press release also stated that MGM intended to commence a compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the Company, and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. On September 1, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that it, at the request of MGM, had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in LeoVegas AB (publ) (LEO, ISIN code SE0008091904, order book ID 120184) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations, 08-405 70 50. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB