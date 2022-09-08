Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Elvis – 21 Tage bis zur „Wiederauferstehung“!
08.09.2022
Stora Enso Oyj: Supplementary information: Stora Enso acquires Dutch company De Jong Packaging Group to accelerate growth in renewable corrugated packaging

STORA ENSO OYJ INSIDER INFORMATION 8 September 2022 at 16:20 EEST

HELSINKI, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplementary information to Stora Enso's stock exchange release published today at 9:00 EEST(link). De Jong Packaging Group's historical financials are in the table below:

De Jong Packaging Group, key figures

EUR million

2020

2021

Net sales

540

683

EBITDA

70

75

Total assets, 31 Dec

186

273

Net debt including IFRS 16 (leases), 31 Dec

88

119

Liabilities related to IFRS 16, 31 Dec

69

69

Unaudited proforma IFRS based upon Dutch GAAP.
Sources: Reports from Seller and due diligence reports from Seller's and Stora Enso's advisors.

For further information, please contact:
Carl Norell
Press officer
tel. +46 72 241 0349

Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 210 7691

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 22,000 employees and our sales in 2021 were EUR 10.2 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com/investors

STORA ENSO OYJ

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Carl Norell
Press officer
tel. +46 72 241 0349

Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 210 7691

© 2022 PR Newswire
