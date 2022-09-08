

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sunset Farm Foods, Inc. has recalled about 4,480 pounds of chicken and pork smoked sausage products for possible contamination with foreign matter, specifically thin blue plastic material, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a statement.



The problem was discovered after the firm reported to FSIS that it received consumer complaints reporting thin blue plastic embedded inside the pork and chicken sausage product.



This is classified by the FSIS as a Class II recall with low risk, which indicates 'a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability that the use of the product will cause adverse health consequences.'



The recall involves 28-oz. vacuum sealed packages of 'Georgia Special Chicken and Pork Smoked Sausage.'



The recalled fully cooked chicken and pork smoked sausage items were produced on June 30, 2022 with a sell by date of October 28, 2022 (10-28-22). They were shipped to retail locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina.



The Valdosta, Georgia-based company is yet to receive any confirmed reports of adverse reactions, injury or illness due to consumption of these products.



The FSIS has urged consumers who have purchased these products to not consume them and should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. FSIS is also concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers.







