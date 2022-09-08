Petra Diamonds Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

BMG702782084

Issuer Name

PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

Other

Comments

Change of attribution of the nature of the holding

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

31-Aug-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

05-Sep-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.722518 5.818484 6.541002 12702742 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.000000 0.030938 0.030938

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) BMG702782084 1403143 0.722518 Sub Total 8.A 1403143 0.722518%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Right to Recall N/A N/A 9759853 5.025625 Sub Total 8.B1 9759853 5.025625%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 16/11/2022 N/A Cash 11205 0.005770 Swaps 09/01/2023 N/A Cash 680000 0.350151 Swaps 31/01/2023 N/A Cash 2155 0.001110 Swaps 23/01/2023 N/A Cash 659853 0.339777 Swaps 28/04/2023 N/A Cash 52675 0.027124 Swaps 30/11/2022 N/A Cash 8464 0.004358 Swaps 31/07/2024 N/A Cash 125394 0.064569 Sub Total 8.B2 1539746 0.792859%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America National Association Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities Europe SA Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International 5.780664 6.502976% Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities, Inc

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Due to the re-calibration of collateral positions

12. Date of Completion

05-Sep-2022

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom