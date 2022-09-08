DJ BC.GAME Becomes Argentine Football Association's Global Crypto Casino Sponsor

BC.GAMES BC.GAME Becomes Argentine Football Association's Global Crypto Casino Sponsor 08-Sep-2022 / 17:20 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BC.GAME Becomes Argentine Football Association's Global Crypto Casino Sponsor

News release by BC.GAME

Buenos Aires, Argentina | September 08, 2022 09:10 AM Eastern Daylight Time

BC.GAME, the award-winning crypto casino, and the Argentine Football Association (AFA) have entered into a global sponsorship agreement. The deal will open an international pathway for both brands to reach a broader audience and drive synergies between the organizations and casino players.

Fans and players from around the world will be able to enjoy the varied entertainment that BC.GAME has to offer. The crypto casino will support the Argentine national team during the coming months including its Qatar World Cup games. Famous players like Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala, and Angel Di Maria will connect and engage with BC.GAME players.

The partnership is designed to build an international gateway for the AFA and BC.GAME to add new revenue streams through diverse verticals. For six months, both brands will collaborate and focus on capitalizing on the partnership to the fullest extent possible.

Chris Butler, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of BC.GAME, said: "From a business perspective, the Argentine Football Association has proven to be a highly intuitive organization. At BC.GAME, we're thrilled to find that many of our long-term goals are in perfect alignment with the AFA's plans to form partnerships with the top companies in the blockchain industry.

"Moving forward, our aim is to introduce mutually beneficial revenue streams as well as providing unhindered access to our massive community of gamers, punters, and football fans who frequent the BC.GAME Casino and social channels."

Claudio Fabian Tapia, President of AFA, added: "We are very happy to present this new agreement with BC.GAME. At AFA, we are always looking for opportunities to harness emerging technologies to improve the experience of our National Team and League fans. This agreement allows us to create new digital products and by this generate a new revenue stream. We welcome BC.GAME as a new commercial partner of our Association."

About BC.GAME

BC.GAME is a community-based crypto casino that offers players the best online casino experience. Launched in 2017, BC.GAME is among the first casinos to support Lightning Network, not only revolutionizing the casino industry but also the blockchain space. With the recent addition of sports betting, users can enjoy more than 10,000 games including sports, slots, live table games, and even the famous bitcoin crash game. BC.GAME has won multiple industry awards making it the Crypto Casino of the Year (PR News Wire, 2022). The platform accepts many leading cryptocurrencies and recently started accepting fiat payments.

Learn more: https://bcgame.com/

BC.GAME is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

Contact Details

BC.GAME

Issay Domingo

lars@bcgame.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1438795 08-Sep-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1438795&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2022 11:20 ET (15:20 GMT)