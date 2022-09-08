DJ GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly report of share buyback September 8, 2022

GEVELOT S.A. GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly report of share buyback September 8, 2022 08-Sep-2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GEVELOT Société Anonyme au capital de 26 932 500 euros Siège Social: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE

_________________________

Levallois, le 8 septembre 2022

Déclaration hebdomadaire des transactions sur actions propres

du 1 au 7 septembre 2022

(ISIN: FR0000033888)

Nom de Code Identifiant de Jour de la Code identifiant de Volume total Prix pondéré moyen l'émetteur l'émetteur transaction l'instrument journalier (en journalier d'acquisition Marché financier nombre d'actions) des actions GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 01/09/2022 FR0000033888 5 000 177,0000 XPAR GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 02/09/2022 FR0000033888 10 178,2500 XPAR GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 05/09/2022 FR0000033888 10 177,0000 XPAR GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 06/09/2022 FR0000033888 4 471 177,0000 XPAR

Ces transactions n'ont pas donné lieu à l'utilisation d'instruments dérivés.

Dépôt: Site internet Gévelot; Euronext Growth

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Weekly report of share buyback September 8, 2022

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: GEVELOT S.A. 6 Boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET France Phone: +33 1 77 68 31 03 Fax: +33 1 77 68 31 05 E-mail: contact@gevelot-sa.fr Internet: www.gevelot.fr ISIN: FR0000033888 Euronext Ticker: ALGEV AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) EQS News ID: 1438789 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1438789 08-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1438789&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2022 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)