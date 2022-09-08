Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.09.2022
Breaking News! Elvis – 21 Tage bis zur „Wiederauferstehung"!
GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly report of share buyback September 8, 2022

DJ GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly report of share buyback September 8, 2022

GEVELOT S.A. GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly report of share buyback September 8, 2022 08-Sep-2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

GEVELOT 
Société Anonyme au capital de 26 932 500 euros 
Siège Social: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 
562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE

_________________________

Levallois, le 8 septembre 2022

Déclaration hebdomadaire des transactions sur actions propres

du 1 au 7 septembre 2022

(ISIN: FR0000033888) 

Nom de    Code Identifiant de Jour de la Code identifiant de Volume total     Prix pondéré moyen 
l'émetteur  l'émetteur      transaction l'instrument    journalier (en    journalier d'acquisition Marché 
                        financier      nombre d'actions)  des actions 
GEVELOT    969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 01/09/2022 FR0000033888    5 000        177,0000         XPAR 
GEVELOT    969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 02/09/2022 FR0000033888       10       178,2500         XPAR 
GEVELOT    969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 05/09/2022 FR0000033888       10       177,0000         XPAR 
GEVELOT    969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 06/09/2022 FR0000033888    4 471        177,0000         XPAR

Ces transactions n'ont pas donné lieu à l'utilisation d'instruments dérivés.

Dépôt: Site internet Gévelot; Euronext Growth

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Weekly report of share buyback September 8, 2022 

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     GEVELOT S.A. 
         6 Boulevard Bineau 
         92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 
         France 
Phone:      +33 1 77 68 31 03 
Fax:       +33 1 77 68 31 05 
E-mail:     contact@gevelot-sa.fr 
Internet:    www.gevelot.fr 
ISIN:      FR0000033888 
Euronext Ticker: ALGEV 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) 
EQS News ID:   1438789 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1438789 08-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1438789&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2022 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
