

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has died.



The longest-serving British monarch died at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeen, Scotland, Thursday.



'The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,' Buckingham Palace said in a statement.



'The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,' it added.



The Queen, who came to the throne in 1952, died at the age of 96 after reigning for seven decades.



The Union flag on top of the palace was lowered to half-mast in respect of the head of the state.



Queen Elizabeth's eldest son Charles succeeds her to the throne and as the new King of 14 Commonwealth realms.



In a statement, King Charles said, 'The death of my beloved mother Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family'.



'We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world,' he added.







