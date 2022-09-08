Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Udit Batra Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate at the Bank of America 2022 Global Healthcare Conference in London, with a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 14th, 2022 at 9:05AM BST (UTC+1) 4:05AM ET.

Interested investors can access the live webcast of the event on Waters' investor relations website at https://ir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,800 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in more than 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

