Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2022) - Champion Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV: WAGR) ("Champion Gaming" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of new and improved features, products, and resources from Football Outsiders the "Home of DVOA," and the Company's leading football statistics and analytics site, as well as reporting significant year-over-year growth.

"With the sports analytics market projected to grow from USD $2.5 billion in 2021 to USD $8.4 billion by 2026, it's more important than ever to further entrench Football Outsiders ("FO") as the Home of DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average), and the best fantasy football resource out there," said Graham Simmonds, CEO of Champion Gaming. "That said, we are also extending the brand's footprint with football fans, complementing our premium analysis and content with many new resources to continue our growth trajectory."

The All-32: A new premium game-by-game breakdown from Bleacher Report and NY Times contributor Derrik Klassen analyzes the week's game film and identifies the potential impact on fantasy and betting.

FO Data Show: A new streaming series with FO Editor-in-Chief Aaron Schatz, editor Vince Verhei, and contributor Bryan Knowles that calls out data from the week's games that not only fantasy fans may have missed, but mainstream analysis overlooked as well.

FO Recap Show: A new Monday series with Ian O'Connor (who moves over to FO from his role as Champion Gaming and EdjSports' senior data analyst) and Walkthrough columnist Mike Tanier designed to sift through the key events and results from last week's games, and their potential impact on the season ahead from a fantasy POV.

Film Room: A new weekly show providing a deeper review of game film contextualizing unique fantasy betting analytics that aren't captured or available through traditional data.

Sunday Live: A new series highlighting the key plays and moments fantasy football fans are talking about, and illustrating their impact on the game through the lens of FO's data and analytics.

New daily updates: FO contributor Cale Clinton provides daily updates, as well as a weekly Wednesday news show tracking items that could impact the upcoming games through the lens of fantasy data and analytics.

New FO contributor: Tom Strachan joins FO to provide enhanced coverage of daily fantasy sports as well as data-driven analysis designed to help people become better players on DraftKings, FanDuel, Underdog, and their own season-long leagues.

More Walkthrough: Mike Tanier's popular column increases to four times per week, enhancing the role of one of the organization's top data and minds and beloved personalities.

Coach Rankings: The ubiquitous Edjsports Coach Rankings have been layered into FO's regular content offering, along with a new weekly Wednesday show hosted by O'Connor and Verhei to discuss the findings.

"Football Outsiders has been a premier home of premium NFL data and analysis as well as fantasy and betting content for 20 years," said Chris Spagnuolo, Champion Gaming's Senior Vice President of Content and Strategy. "We strongly feel these new products and features will broaden our scope and value proposition across any and every conversation around football in an increasingly competitive and difficult to navigate fantasy sports market."

To date, Champion Gaming indicates that Football Outsiders continues to exceed expectations, reporting the following year-over-year growth:

+40% in unique visitors;

+38% in new visitors;

+20% in pageviews;

+36% in subscribers;

+40% in net online traffic volume;

+23% in customer spend; and

-13% in subscriber churn rate.

About Champion Gaming

Champion Gaming is a sports content, data and analytics company that provides predictive and prescriptive analytical models and win probability applications and statistics in the sports industry for teams, media, fans, and bettors. The sports analytical and data solutions currently offered by Champion to its customers include: a fully customized probability engine, interactive sports matchup models, spread and over/under distributions, and sports statistics and historical data statistics.

Further information on Champion Gaming can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Champion Gaming Group Inc.

Graham Simmonds

Chief Executive Officer

T: 416.843.2881

E: info@championgaming.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136414