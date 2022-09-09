Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2022) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) (the "Company" or "iMining") announces that momentum in Alberta's technology investment sector continues to build as Canadian based iMining and Invest Alberta, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support the expansion of iMining and its subsidiaries, BitBit Financial and Metaverse Advisory Group, within the Province of Alberta announcing plans today to relocate its head office to Calgary.

Under the terms of the MOU, Invest Alberta will work with iMining and its subsidiaries to navigate the regulatory ecosystem, optimizing federal and provincial programs supporting transformative energy innovation, technology and fintech in the province. Alberta is one of the provinces currently working on favorable blockchain and crypto regulations. In return, iMining has announced plans to relocate its head office to Calgary and make Alberta its global headquarters. iMining is committed to bringing investment into the province and plans to create forty high-quality jobs within the next thirty-six months and anticipates a further investment of $50 million in growth and expansion projects.

The Company is a Web 3.0 pioneer in Decentralized Finance and has 4 strategic business operations which includes digital asset mining and digital asset trading in addition to providing Web3.0 solutions to its clients. iMining has recently funded a white paper produced by the Canadian Blockchain Consortium, highlighting how the Blockchain Technology can enhance Alberta's economy. This white paper was launched at the Alberta Technology Symposium. Additionally, iMining has recently sponsored the AI Week presented by the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute in Edmonton.

The vast natural gas resources in Alberta and the cool weather make Alberta an ideal place for digital currency mining. Bitcoin Mining Centers and Data Centers have the potential to supply computing power needs for Bitcoin miners and many Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning activities, including those in Alberta's oil and gas, fintech, creative, technology and renewable energy sectors. iMining has designed a bitcoin mining ecosystem that will create commercially viable solutions for the stranded gas wells across Alberta.

iMining looks to further develop the blockchain technology and Web3 ecosystem, coupled with how Alberta can take advantage of the technologies of the future in the Oil and Gas and the energy sectors.

"Alberta's tech sector continues to grow and it is encouraging to have iMining Technologies identify our province as the best place for their business. This MOU sets the stage for the further growth and development of blockchain technologies across multiple industries and I look forward to seeing the development and marketing of more made-in-Alberta solutions." Tanya Fir, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation

"With an abundant supply of natural gas, our low corporate tax rate, reduced red tape, and a highly skilled workforce, Alberta presents an enormous opportunity for iMining. We are committed to diversifying our energy sector, and digital currency mining presents another opportunity to do just that and create jobs for hundreds of Albertans, while ensuring our resources are used to their fullest extent." Dale Nally, Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity

"Alberta is embracing digital transformation and changing the way finance works. There is enormous potential for blockchain technology to add value to our thriving technology ecosystem, paired with a world-leading oil and gas sector in Alberta and supported by a skilled workforce. We look forward to welcoming iMining to Alberta as more companies see the province as a destination of choice for global investment." Rick Christiaanse, CEO, Invest Alberta

"Blockchain technology provides a clear pathway for the Alberta oil and gas industry to utilize stranded gas and develop regulatory and technology capabilities. Alberta can truly be a leader of the future economy and we are excited to work with Invest Alberta to make this happen." Khurram Shroff, CEO, iMining Technologies

About iMining

iMining Technologies is helping to shape the Canadian blockchain and Cryptocurrency ecosystem. We are a driving force and a huge contributor in bringing the proof of stake technology to market.

Incorporating a proprietary, best-in-class, staking, investing, and mining process, iMining ensures robust security, reliability, and scalability; while removing the technical complexity of deploying, managing validators, holding, or investing in Cryptocurrencies.

Learn more at www.imining.com

About Invest Alberta

Invest Alberta is dedicated to investment attraction, with a mandate to engage the world and provide high-end tailored support to companies, investors, and major new projects. With team members in key markets around the world, Invest Alberta works to break down barriers so investors and businesses can start up, scale up, and succeed without limits.

Learn more at www.investalberta.ca

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Khurram Shroff"

Khurram Shroff, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please contact:

iMining Corporate Offices:

Saleem Moosa, Director

Email: investor@imining.com

Telephone: +1 (844) IMININC (464-6462)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance, and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions, and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of activities, future cryptocurrency prices, operating risks, and other risks in the cryptocurrency industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136452