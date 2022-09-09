BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Change in Portfolio Manager

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)



Change in Portfolio Manager



9 September 2022

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc ("the Company") announces that with immediate effect Sam Vecht will become the lead portfolio manager of the Company and Christoph Brinkmann will become the deputy portfolio manager.Ed Kuczma is stepping down from his role as a portfolio manager.

Mr Vecht is a Managing Director in BlackRock's Global Emerging Markets Equities team and has extensive experience in the investment trust sector, having managed a number of UK investment trusts since 2004 (and has co-managed the Company's portfolio since December 2018). He has also been portfolio manager for the BlackRock Emerging Markets Equity Strategies Fund since September 2015, and the BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc since 2010, both of which have invested in the Latin American region since launch.

Mr Brinkmann is Vice President in the Global Emerging Markets Equities Team who has covered multiple sectors and countries across the Latin American region. He joined BlackRock in 2015 after graduating from the University of Cologne with a Masters in Finance and a CEMS Masters in International Management.

Mr Vecht and Mr Brinkmann are supported by the extensive resources and significant expertise of BlackRock's Global Emerging Market team which has a proven track record in emerging market equities. The team is made up of c.40 investment professionals researching over 1,000 companies across the global emerging markets universe inclusive of Latin America.

Carolan Dobson, Chairman of the Company commented:

"Sam taking over as lead portfolio manager provides continuity and we welcome the addition of Christoph Brinkmann to the team as deputy portfolio manager. We wish Ed all the best in his future endeavours and thank him for his commitment and contribution to the Company."

