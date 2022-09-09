Anzeige
Freitag, 09.09.2022
Breaking News! Elvis – 21 Tage bis zur „Wiederauferstehung"!
WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
09.09.22
08:40 Uhr
3,640 Euro
+0,080
+2,25 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
09.09.2022 | 08:16
89 Leser
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 8

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

9 September 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 8 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 100,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 317.4749 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 321.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 314.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 9,694,281 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 236,397,142, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 8 September 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1910316.50 08:31:2800060895217TRLO0LSE
874317.50 08:58:3400060896167TRLO0LSE
1015317.50 08:58:3400060896168TRLO0LSE
383317.50 09:01:5100060896321TRLO0LSE
1340317.50 09:01:5100060896322TRLO0LSE
1539316.50 09:02:0000060896324TRLO0LSE
511316.50 09:02:0000060896325TRLO0LSE
493316.00 09:11:1000060896596TRLO0LSE
479316.00 09:20:1300060896933TRLO0LSE
27316.00 09:20:5000060896959TRLO0LSE
1011316.00 09:20:5000060896960TRLO0LSE
207316.50 09:35:5300060897386TRLO0LSE
869316.50 09:35:5300060897387TRLO0LSE
512316.50 09:35:5300060897388TRLO0LSE
462315.50 09:50:4600060897938TRLO0LSE
455315.50 10:00:0700060898247TRLO0LSE
161316.50 10:00:5500060898264TRLO0LSE
1754316.00 10:01:1000060898273TRLO0LSE
532316.00 10:01:1000060898274TRLO0LSE
573316.00 10:01:1000060898275TRLO0LSE
1175316.00 10:01:1000060898276TRLO0LSE
834315.50 10:08:5900060898493TRLO0LSE
1583315.50 10:08:5900060898494TRLO0LSE
16315.50 10:09:0300060898501TRLO0LSE
547315.50 10:09:0300060898502TRLO0LSE
661315.50 10:09:0300060898503TRLO0LSE
1710315.50 10:34:5900060899066TRLO0LSE
1552315.50 10:34:5900060899067TRLO0LSE
427314.50 10:35:0100060899068TRLO0LSE
1752316.00 10:45:3700060899353TRLO0LSE
1049316.00 10:45:3700060899354TRLO0LSE
540316.00 10:45:3700060899355TRLO0LSE
1895315.50 10:51:5500060899439TRLO0LSE
1649316.00 11:05:2900060899899TRLO0LSE
1847315.50 11:12:4000060900208TRLO0LSE
54316.00 11:21:2900060901036TRLO0LSE
808316.00 11:21:2900060901037TRLO0LSE
547316.00 11:21:2900060901038TRLO0LSE
924316.00 11:26:4300060901383TRLO0LSE
452315.50 11:26:5500060901389TRLO0LSE
1751315.50 11:31:1600060901514TRLO0LSE
1917315.50 11:59:5900060902343TRLO0LSE
1062315.50 11:59:5900060902344TRLO0LSE
771315.50 11:59:5900060902345TRLO0LSE
538317.00 12:20:3900060902809TRLO0LSE
378317.00 12:20:3900060902810TRLO0LSE
70317.00 12:20:3900060902811TRLO0LSE
924317.00 12:20:3900060902812TRLO0LSE
256317.00 12:20:3900060902813TRLO0LSE
1733317.00 12:36:5800060903218TRLO0LSE
1660317.00 12:36:5800060903219TRLO0LSE
387317.50 12:41:0700060903342TRLO0LSE
201317.50 12:46:1700060903470TRLO0LSE
708317.50 12:46:1700060903471TRLO0LSE
478317.00 12:46:1700060903472TRLO0LSE
1136317.00 12:46:1700060903473TRLO0LSE
442317.00 12:57:5600060903785TRLO0LSE
1449317.00 12:57:5600060903786TRLO0LSE
1626318.50 13:37:2000060905225TRLO0LSE
1643318.50 13:37:2000060905226TRLO0LSE
294319.00 13:39:1700060905257TRLO0LSE
408319.00 13:39:1700060905258TRLO0LSE
516319.00 13:39:1700060905259TRLO0LSE
304319.00 13:39:1700060905260TRLO0LSE
511319.00 13:39:1700060905261TRLO0LSE
737319.00 13:39:1700060905262TRLO0LSE
560318.50 13:47:4400060905588TRLO0LSE
285318.50 13:53:2000060905867TRLO0LSE
986318.50 13:53:2000060905868TRLO0LSE
641318.00 13:53:3500060905876TRLO0LSE
1176318.00 13:55:5700060906087TRLO0LSE
1586317.00 14:04:1900060906915TRLO0LSE
1584317.00 14:14:5300060907903TRLO0LSE
1629316.50 14:30:0400060909150TRLO0LSE
525316.50 14:31:5700060909733TRLO0LSE
1874316.00 14:33:5000060909917TRLO0LSE
493316.50 14:42:2700060910835TRLO0LSE
493316.50 14:42:3700060910841TRLO0LSE
394316.50 14:42:4700060910855TRLO0LSE
493316.50 14:42:5700060910866TRLO0LSE
693316.50 14:50:0400060911209TRLO0LSE
263316.50 14:50:1700060911219TRLO0LSE
924316.50 14:50:1700060911220TRLO0LSE
42316.50 14:50:1700060911221TRLO0LSE
493316.50 14:53:1700060911372TRLO0LSE
783316.50 14:53:1700060911373TRLO0LSE
466316.50 14:53:1700060911374TRLO0LSE
108316.50 14:56:1600060911566TRLO0LSE
742316.50 14:56:1600060911567TRLO0LSE
799317.50 15:15:0400060912875TRLO0LSE
1080317.50 15:15:0400060912876TRLO0LSE
1682317.50 15:15:0400060912877TRLO0LSE
26317.50 15:15:5900060912955TRLO0LSE
446317.50 15:15:5900060912956TRLO0LSE
36317.50 15:16:0700060912963TRLO0LSE
34317.50 15:16:0700060912964TRLO0LSE
712317.50 15:16:0700060912965TRLO0LSE
405320.00 15:27:0200060913600TRLO0LSE
793320.00 15:27:0200060913601TRLO0LSE
405320.00 15:27:0400060913603TRLO0LSE
1584319.50 15:29:5200060913710TRLO0LSE
19319.50 15:29:5200060913711TRLO0LSE
1746319.50 15:29:5200060913712TRLO0LSE
623320.00 15:48:3700060914719TRLO0LSE
920320.00 15:48:3700060914720TRLO0LSE
162320.00 15:48:3700060914721TRLO0LSE
458320.00 15:49:5000060914808TRLO0LSE
333320.50 15:50:2000060914846TRLO0LSE
229320.50 15:50:2000060914847TRLO0LSE
121320.50 15:50:2000060914848TRLO0LSE
1548320.50 15:50:2000060914849TRLO0LSE
3320.50 15:51:2700060914891TRLO0LSE
30320.50 15:51:2700060914892TRLO0LSE
43320.50 15:51:2700060914893TRLO0LSE
88320.50 15:51:2700060914894TRLO0LSE
61320.50 15:51:3200060914896TRLO0LSE
361320.50 15:51:4000060914898TRLO0LSE
14321.00 15:55:1700060915019TRLO0LSE
708321.00 15:55:1700060915020TRLO0LSE
460321.00 15:55:1700060915021TRLO0LSE
372321.00 15:57:0500060915105TRLO0LSE
68321.00 15:57:0500060915106TRLO0LSE
1695321.00 15:59:3900060915276TRLO0LSE
1880321.50 16:10:1100060915989TRLO0LSE
1869321.50 16:10:1100060915990TRLO0LSE
209321.50 16:10:3100060916005TRLO0LSE
1007321.50 16:10:3100060916006TRLO0LSE
275321.50 16:14:4800060916337TRLO0LSE
80321.50 16:14:4800060916338TRLO0LSE
924321.50 16:14:4800060916339TRLO0LSE
1430321.50 16:18:4800060916505TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
