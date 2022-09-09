Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

9 September 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 8 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 100,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 317.4749 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 321.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 314.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 9,694,281 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 236,397,142, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 8 September 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 1910 316.50 08:31:28 00060895217TRLO0 LSE 874 317.50 08:58:34 00060896167TRLO0 LSE 1015 317.50 08:58:34 00060896168TRLO0 LSE 383 317.50 09:01:51 00060896321TRLO0 LSE 1340 317.50 09:01:51 00060896322TRLO0 LSE 1539 316.50 09:02:00 00060896324TRLO0 LSE 511 316.50 09:02:00 00060896325TRLO0 LSE 493 316.00 09:11:10 00060896596TRLO0 LSE 479 316.00 09:20:13 00060896933TRLO0 LSE 27 316.00 09:20:50 00060896959TRLO0 LSE 1011 316.00 09:20:50 00060896960TRLO0 LSE 207 316.50 09:35:53 00060897386TRLO0 LSE 869 316.50 09:35:53 00060897387TRLO0 LSE 512 316.50 09:35:53 00060897388TRLO0 LSE 462 315.50 09:50:46 00060897938TRLO0 LSE 455 315.50 10:00:07 00060898247TRLO0 LSE 161 316.50 10:00:55 00060898264TRLO0 LSE 1754 316.00 10:01:10 00060898273TRLO0 LSE 532 316.00 10:01:10 00060898274TRLO0 LSE 573 316.00 10:01:10 00060898275TRLO0 LSE 1175 316.00 10:01:10 00060898276TRLO0 LSE 834 315.50 10:08:59 00060898493TRLO0 LSE 1583 315.50 10:08:59 00060898494TRLO0 LSE 16 315.50 10:09:03 00060898501TRLO0 LSE 547 315.50 10:09:03 00060898502TRLO0 LSE 661 315.50 10:09:03 00060898503TRLO0 LSE 1710 315.50 10:34:59 00060899066TRLO0 LSE 1552 315.50 10:34:59 00060899067TRLO0 LSE 427 314.50 10:35:01 00060899068TRLO0 LSE 1752 316.00 10:45:37 00060899353TRLO0 LSE 1049 316.00 10:45:37 00060899354TRLO0 LSE 540 316.00 10:45:37 00060899355TRLO0 LSE 1895 315.50 10:51:55 00060899439TRLO0 LSE 1649 316.00 11:05:29 00060899899TRLO0 LSE 1847 315.50 11:12:40 00060900208TRLO0 LSE 54 316.00 11:21:29 00060901036TRLO0 LSE 808 316.00 11:21:29 00060901037TRLO0 LSE 547 316.00 11:21:29 00060901038TRLO0 LSE 924 316.00 11:26:43 00060901383TRLO0 LSE 452 315.50 11:26:55 00060901389TRLO0 LSE 1751 315.50 11:31:16 00060901514TRLO0 LSE 1917 315.50 11:59:59 00060902343TRLO0 LSE 1062 315.50 11:59:59 00060902344TRLO0 LSE 771 315.50 11:59:59 00060902345TRLO0 LSE 538 317.00 12:20:39 00060902809TRLO0 LSE 378 317.00 12:20:39 00060902810TRLO0 LSE 70 317.00 12:20:39 00060902811TRLO0 LSE 924 317.00 12:20:39 00060902812TRLO0 LSE 256 317.00 12:20:39 00060902813TRLO0 LSE 1733 317.00 12:36:58 00060903218TRLO0 LSE 1660 317.00 12:36:58 00060903219TRLO0 LSE 387 317.50 12:41:07 00060903342TRLO0 LSE 201 317.50 12:46:17 00060903470TRLO0 LSE 708 317.50 12:46:17 00060903471TRLO0 LSE 478 317.00 12:46:17 00060903472TRLO0 LSE 1136 317.00 12:46:17 00060903473TRLO0 LSE 442 317.00 12:57:56 00060903785TRLO0 LSE 1449 317.00 12:57:56 00060903786TRLO0 LSE 1626 318.50 13:37:20 00060905225TRLO0 LSE 1643 318.50 13:37:20 00060905226TRLO0 LSE 294 319.00 13:39:17 00060905257TRLO0 LSE 408 319.00 13:39:17 00060905258TRLO0 LSE 516 319.00 13:39:17 00060905259TRLO0 LSE 304 319.00 13:39:17 00060905260TRLO0 LSE 511 319.00 13:39:17 00060905261TRLO0 LSE 737 319.00 13:39:17 00060905262TRLO0 LSE 560 318.50 13:47:44 00060905588TRLO0 LSE 285 318.50 13:53:20 00060905867TRLO0 LSE 986 318.50 13:53:20 00060905868TRLO0 LSE 641 318.00 13:53:35 00060905876TRLO0 LSE 1176 318.00 13:55:57 00060906087TRLO0 LSE 1586 317.00 14:04:19 00060906915TRLO0 LSE 1584 317.00 14:14:53 00060907903TRLO0 LSE 1629 316.50 14:30:04 00060909150TRLO0 LSE 525 316.50 14:31:57 00060909733TRLO0 LSE 1874 316.00 14:33:50 00060909917TRLO0 LSE 493 316.50 14:42:27 00060910835TRLO0 LSE 493 316.50 14:42:37 00060910841TRLO0 LSE 394 316.50 14:42:47 00060910855TRLO0 LSE 493 316.50 14:42:57 00060910866TRLO0 LSE 693 316.50 14:50:04 00060911209TRLO0 LSE 263 316.50 14:50:17 00060911219TRLO0 LSE 924 316.50 14:50:17 00060911220TRLO0 LSE 42 316.50 14:50:17 00060911221TRLO0 LSE 493 316.50 14:53:17 00060911372TRLO0 LSE 783 316.50 14:53:17 00060911373TRLO0 LSE 466 316.50 14:53:17 00060911374TRLO0 LSE 108 316.50 14:56:16 00060911566TRLO0 LSE 742 316.50 14:56:16 00060911567TRLO0 LSE 799 317.50 15:15:04 00060912875TRLO0 LSE 1080 317.50 15:15:04 00060912876TRLO0 LSE 1682 317.50 15:15:04 00060912877TRLO0 LSE 26 317.50 15:15:59 00060912955TRLO0 LSE 446 317.50 15:15:59 00060912956TRLO0 LSE 36 317.50 15:16:07 00060912963TRLO0 LSE 34 317.50 15:16:07 00060912964TRLO0 LSE 712 317.50 15:16:07 00060912965TRLO0 LSE 405 320.00 15:27:02 00060913600TRLO0 LSE 793 320.00 15:27:02 00060913601TRLO0 LSE 405 320.00 15:27:04 00060913603TRLO0 LSE 1584 319.50 15:29:52 00060913710TRLO0 LSE 19 319.50 15:29:52 00060913711TRLO0 LSE 1746 319.50 15:29:52 00060913712TRLO0 LSE 623 320.00 15:48:37 00060914719TRLO0 LSE 920 320.00 15:48:37 00060914720TRLO0 LSE 162 320.00 15:48:37 00060914721TRLO0 LSE 458 320.00 15:49:50 00060914808TRLO0 LSE 333 320.50 15:50:20 00060914846TRLO0 LSE 229 320.50 15:50:20 00060914847TRLO0 LSE 121 320.50 15:50:20 00060914848TRLO0 LSE 1548 320.50 15:50:20 00060914849TRLO0 LSE 3 320.50 15:51:27 00060914891TRLO0 LSE 30 320.50 15:51:27 00060914892TRLO0 LSE 43 320.50 15:51:27 00060914893TRLO0 LSE 88 320.50 15:51:27 00060914894TRLO0 LSE 61 320.50 15:51:32 00060914896TRLO0 LSE 361 320.50 15:51:40 00060914898TRLO0 LSE 14 321.00 15:55:17 00060915019TRLO0 LSE 708 321.00 15:55:17 00060915020TRLO0 LSE 460 321.00 15:55:17 00060915021TRLO0 LSE 372 321.00 15:57:05 00060915105TRLO0 LSE 68 321.00 15:57:05 00060915106TRLO0 LSE 1695 321.00 15:59:39 00060915276TRLO0 LSE 1880 321.50 16:10:11 00060915989TRLO0 LSE 1869 321.50 16:10:11 00060915990TRLO0 LSE 209 321.50 16:10:31 00060916005TRLO0 LSE 1007 321.50 16:10:31 00060916006TRLO0 LSE 275 321.50 16:14:48 00060916337TRLO0 LSE 80 321.50 16:14:48 00060916338TRLO0 LSE 924 321.50 16:14:48 00060916339TRLO0 LSE 1430 321.50 16:18:48 00060916505TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com