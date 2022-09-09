The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 09.09.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 09.09.2022AktienSE0018535684 Betsson ABCA6657203064 Northern Shield Resources Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 USU26886AF59 EQM Midstream Partners L.P.2 XS2530219349 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA3 XS2531438351 John Deere Bank S.A.4 US907818GD49 Union Pacific Corp.5 US455780DP83 Indonesien, Republik6 ES0265936031 ABANCA Corporación Bancaria S.A.7 XS2532472235 African Development Bank8 US03740LAF94 AON Corp./Aon Global Holdings PLC9 US05946KAL52 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)10 US256677AL96 Dollar General Corp. [New]11 XS2531420656 ENEL Finance International N.V.12 IT0005508590 Italien, Republik13 FR001400CN47 La Poste14 FR001400CN54 La Poste15 US686330AR22 ORIX Corp.16 XS2532247892 SKF AB17 US8426EPAF56 Southern Company Gas Capital Corp.18 US87612EBP07 Target Corp.19 US907818GB82 Union Pacific Corp.20 US907818GC65 Union Pacific Corp.21 DE000HLB76Y5 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale22 US686330AQ49 ORIX Corp.23 IE000FP52WM7 Global X Disruptive Materials UCITS ETF