WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
09.09.22
08:03 Uhr
0,997 Euro
+0,007
+0,71 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 09-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

09 September 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 08 September 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     25,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0080     GBP0.8760 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.9940     GBP0.8700 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0052     GBP0.8735

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,039,093 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,121      1.0000        XDUB     08:45:10      00026804836TRDU1 
2,106      1.0040        XDUB     09:23:24      00026805002TRDU1 
2,106      1.0060        XDUB     09:23:24      00026805000TRDU1 
2,003      1.0060        XDUB     09:23:24      00026805001TRDU1 
436       0.9940        XDUB     10:16:26      00026805202TRDU1 
10,889      1.0060        XDUB     13:23:07      00026806348TRDU1 
4,080      1.0060        XDUB     13:29:20      00026806375TRDU1 
94        1.0040        XDUB     13:47:45      00026806482TRDU1 
93        1.0040        XDUB     13:47:45      00026806483TRDU1 
500       1.0040        XDUB     13:55:55      00026806517TRDU1 
562       1.0040        XDUB     13:55:55      00026806518TRDU1 
673       1.0080        XDUB     14:08:27      00026806586TRDU1 
1,214      1.0080        XDUB     14:08:27      00026806587TRDU1 
2,262      1.0080        XDUB     14:08:27      00026806588TRDU1 
238       1.0080        XDUB     14:08:27      00026806589TRDU1 
2,209      1.0080        XDUB     14:08:27      00026806590TRDU1 
1        1.0020        XDUB     14:54:16      00026807169TRDU1 
165       1.0020        XDUB     14:54:16      00026807170TRDU1 
1        1.0020        XDUB     15:03:23      00026807282TRDU1 
2,022      1.0020        XDUB     15:03:23      00026807283TRDU1 
1,228      1.0020        XDUB     15:11:24      00026807335TRDU1 
1        1.0020        XDUB     15:17:33      00026807367TRDU1 
2,073      1.0040        XDUB     15:20:45      00026807376TRDU1 
241       1.0040        XDUB     15:32:01      00026807544TRDU1 
1        1.0040        XDUB     15:32:01      00026807545TRDU1 
923       1.0040        XDUB     15:33:32      00026807565TRDU1 
1,339      1.0040        XDUB     15:33:32      00026807566TRDU1 
969       1.0040        XDUB     15:49:17      00026807716TRDU1 
2,030      1.0020        XDUB     15:49:35      00026807726TRDU1 
1,401      1.0020        XDUB     15:49:35      00026807727TRDU1 
23        1.0080        XDUB     16:16:09      00026808418TRDU1 
1        1.0080        XDUB     16:16:09      00026808419TRDU1 
896       1.0080        XDUB     16:16:23      00026808422TRDU1 
601       1.0080        XDUB     16:16:23      00026808423TRDU1 
557       1.0080        XDUB     16:16:23      00026808421TRDU1 
3,905      1.0080        XDUB     16:21:40      00026808527TRDU1 
36        1.0080        XDUB     16:21:40      00026808526TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,000      0.8730        XLON     09:23:24      00026805003TRDU1 
1,942      0.8730        XLON     09:23:24      00026805004TRDU1 
614       0.8730        XLON     09:23:24      00026805005TRDU1 
867       0.8730        XLON     09:23:24      00026805006TRDU1 
612       0.8730        XLON     09:23:24      00026805007TRDU1 
764       0.8710        XLON     11:55:30      00026805945TRDU1 
1,342      0.8710        XLON     11:55:30      00026805946TRDU1 
115       0.8700        XLON     12:54:50      00026806205TRDU1 
2,109      0.8700        XLON     12:54:50      00026806206TRDU1 
1,712      0.8760        XLON     14:08:27      00026806585TRDU1 
2,122      0.8760        XLON     14:08:27      00026806583TRDU1 
347       0.8760        XLON     14:08:27      00026806584TRDU1 
1,145      0.8700        XLON     14:30:32      00026807009TRDU1 
967       0.8700        XLON     14:30:32      00026807010TRDU1 
4,854      0.8750        XLON     16:18:10      00026808474TRDU1 
337       0.8750        XLON     16:23:37      00026808566TRDU1 
1,600      0.8750        XLON     16:23:37      00026808567TRDU1 
1,551      0.8750        XLON     16:29:08      00026808688TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  186970 
EQS News ID:  1438845 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1438845&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
