Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 09-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

09 September 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 08 September 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0080 GBP0.8760 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.9940 GBP0.8700 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0052 GBP0.8735

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,039,093 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,121 1.0000 XDUB 08:45:10 00026804836TRDU1 2,106 1.0040 XDUB 09:23:24 00026805002TRDU1 2,106 1.0060 XDUB 09:23:24 00026805000TRDU1 2,003 1.0060 XDUB 09:23:24 00026805001TRDU1 436 0.9940 XDUB 10:16:26 00026805202TRDU1 10,889 1.0060 XDUB 13:23:07 00026806348TRDU1 4,080 1.0060 XDUB 13:29:20 00026806375TRDU1 94 1.0040 XDUB 13:47:45 00026806482TRDU1 93 1.0040 XDUB 13:47:45 00026806483TRDU1 500 1.0040 XDUB 13:55:55 00026806517TRDU1 562 1.0040 XDUB 13:55:55 00026806518TRDU1 673 1.0080 XDUB 14:08:27 00026806586TRDU1 1,214 1.0080 XDUB 14:08:27 00026806587TRDU1 2,262 1.0080 XDUB 14:08:27 00026806588TRDU1 238 1.0080 XDUB 14:08:27 00026806589TRDU1 2,209 1.0080 XDUB 14:08:27 00026806590TRDU1 1 1.0020 XDUB 14:54:16 00026807169TRDU1 165 1.0020 XDUB 14:54:16 00026807170TRDU1 1 1.0020 XDUB 15:03:23 00026807282TRDU1 2,022 1.0020 XDUB 15:03:23 00026807283TRDU1 1,228 1.0020 XDUB 15:11:24 00026807335TRDU1 1 1.0020 XDUB 15:17:33 00026807367TRDU1 2,073 1.0040 XDUB 15:20:45 00026807376TRDU1 241 1.0040 XDUB 15:32:01 00026807544TRDU1 1 1.0040 XDUB 15:32:01 00026807545TRDU1 923 1.0040 XDUB 15:33:32 00026807565TRDU1 1,339 1.0040 XDUB 15:33:32 00026807566TRDU1 969 1.0040 XDUB 15:49:17 00026807716TRDU1 2,030 1.0020 XDUB 15:49:35 00026807726TRDU1 1,401 1.0020 XDUB 15:49:35 00026807727TRDU1 23 1.0080 XDUB 16:16:09 00026808418TRDU1 1 1.0080 XDUB 16:16:09 00026808419TRDU1 896 1.0080 XDUB 16:16:23 00026808422TRDU1 601 1.0080 XDUB 16:16:23 00026808423TRDU1 557 1.0080 XDUB 16:16:23 00026808421TRDU1 3,905 1.0080 XDUB 16:21:40 00026808527TRDU1 36 1.0080 XDUB 16:21:40 00026808526TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,000 0.8730 XLON 09:23:24 00026805003TRDU1 1,942 0.8730 XLON 09:23:24 00026805004TRDU1 614 0.8730 XLON 09:23:24 00026805005TRDU1 867 0.8730 XLON 09:23:24 00026805006TRDU1 612 0.8730 XLON 09:23:24 00026805007TRDU1 764 0.8710 XLON 11:55:30 00026805945TRDU1 1,342 0.8710 XLON 11:55:30 00026805946TRDU1 115 0.8700 XLON 12:54:50 00026806205TRDU1 2,109 0.8700 XLON 12:54:50 00026806206TRDU1 1,712 0.8760 XLON 14:08:27 00026806585TRDU1 2,122 0.8760 XLON 14:08:27 00026806583TRDU1 347 0.8760 XLON 14:08:27 00026806584TRDU1 1,145 0.8700 XLON 14:30:32 00026807009TRDU1 967 0.8700 XLON 14:30:32 00026807010TRDU1 4,854 0.8750 XLON 16:18:10 00026808474TRDU1 337 0.8750 XLON 16:23:37 00026808566TRDU1 1,600 0.8750 XLON 16:23:37 00026808567TRDU1 1,551 0.8750 XLON 16:29:08 00026808688TRDU1

