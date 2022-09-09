Anzeige
Freitag, 09.09.2022
WKN: A2AF18 ISIN: SE0008091904 Ticker-Symbol: 3LV 
Stuttgart
09.09.22
08:02 Uhr
5,595 Euro
-0,005
-0,09 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
09.09.2022 | 08:53
424 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of LeoVegas AB (publ) from Nasdaq Stockholm (140/22)

LeoVegas AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq
Stockholm. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in LeoVegas AB (publ) from Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Short name:   LEO     
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0008091904
----------------------------
Order book ID: 120184   
----------------------------

The last day of trading will be September 22, 2022.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
