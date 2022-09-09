Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, September 8
[09.09.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.09.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|13,157,000.00
|EUR
|0
|114,985,787.21
|8.7395
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.09.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|887,898.92
|88.0852
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.09.22
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|120,391,040.59
|98.0543
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.09.22
|IE00BMDWWS85
|144,102.00
|USD
|0
|16,072,939.48
|111.5386
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.09.22
|IE00BN0T9H70
|82,829.00
|GBP
|0
|9,193,208.10
|110.9902
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.09.22
|IE00BKX90X67
|282,771.00
|EUR
|0
|30,799,831.86
|108.9215
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.09.22
|IE00BKX90W50
|47,069.00
|CHF
|0
|4,884,986.51
|103.7835
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.09.22
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,158,568.00
|EUR
|0
|54,167,272.97
|8.7954
