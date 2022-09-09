Sunnova's new system allows ratepayers to share excess clean power and be islanded from the conventional grid. What are the benefits of sharing storage capacity?From pv magazine USA Energy-as-a-service specialist Sunnova Energy has revealed that it has filed an application with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to develop a novel solution: a "micro-utility." The company seeks to develop largely self-sustaining micro utilities by equipping new home communities with solar and storage. Newly constructed homes will be the focus, so Sunnova can work closely with developers to design ...

