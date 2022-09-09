



GTraX Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/136483_4cd638be64bddb6b_001full.jpg

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed GTraX (GTRX) on September 6, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GTRX/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

As a blockchain payments platform for global economic liberalism and justice, GTraX (GTRX) leverages the advantages of blockchain to help businesses to succeed through payment services with various currencies and low fees. Its native token GTRX has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 6, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing GTraX

Leveraging the advantages of blockchain such as irreversibility, transaction transparency, forgery prevention, and low transaction costs, GTraX was created to innovatively improve and solve the problems of severe economic inequality and wealth concentration at a time when economic globalization is accelerating.

GTraX builds an ecosystem with various participants including existing global card company, global local PG (payment gateway) company, merchants using payment service, and personal card users. With the existing financial settlement companies' networks, basic global services can be secured, but for those in third countries or financial barren areas where the network cannot reach, the problem can be solved by linking the blockchain network if the transaction costs and operation are reasonably simple and convenient.

Besides, GTraX aims to lower transaction cost by establishing a blockchain based fee system in order to achieve much more competitive transaction costs compared to existing card companies and financial settlement companies.

Furthermore, GTraX plans to enhance its competitiveness by introducing the advantages of various discounts and linked services provided by existing financial companies as much as possible so that users can also enjoy the existing benefits of using their current credit cards. Additionally, it will offer revenue to vendors and payment gateway providers that offer payment services, so global payment members can participate voluntarily.

About GTRX Token

GTRX is the native token of the GTraX ecosystem. Due to the global nature of the project, a large portion of funds are used for international legal advisory services to ensure compliance with different financial regulations in different countries.

Based on ERC-20, GTRX has a total supply of 250 million (i.e. 250,000,000) tokens, of which 20% is provided for token sale, another 20% is allocated for PG company contract promotion, another 20% will be used for legal advisory, another 20% is provided for ecosystem incentives, 10% will be used for international internet network and payment platform license, and the rest 10% is allocated to the team.

The GTRX token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 6, 2022, investors who are interested in the GTraX investment can easily buy and sell GTRX token on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about GTRX Token:

Official Website: http://gtrax.io/index_eng.html

Telegram: https://t.me/gtrax_official

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136483