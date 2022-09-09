Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed MetFi (MFI) on September 7, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MFI/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





As a DAO owned and controlled by the community, MetFi (MFI) builds the world's first DeFi 2.0 collectible NFT ecosystem focused on incubating metaverse and web3 unicorns. Its native token MFI has been listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on September 7, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing MetFi

MetFi is a project that aspires to be the world's #1 metaverse and web3 incubator, executing strategic early-stage investments in the next wave of metaverse and web3 unicorns, giving individuals an early stake in metaverse and web3 projects before the general public.

In MetFi ecosystem, high yield staking is provided through utility NFTs. When user purchase a MetFi NFT, they also receive complimentary MetFi tokens (MFI) that are staked to the NFT. Users will receive more tokens every day just for staking, and there's no lockup, so that users who stake can unstake their tokens or sell their NFTs at any time with total freedom. Users can also add more MFI tokens to their NFT at any time and watch them grow exponentially thanks to the power of compound interest.

In addition, MetFi operates via smart contracts living on the blockchain that have been permanently locked. This allows anyone to audit MetFi's open-source code whilst making it impossible for anyone to change it. The smart contract operates autonomously which means it is self-executing, running independently, without any human intervention, performing only the tasks that it was programmed to perform.

About MFI Token

The MFI token is a BEP-20 token on the BSC. There are no sales taxes on the token. It has 3 main functions, which include staking for yield, staking for a proportionate share of the treasury, and governance over the MetFi DAO.

The token is deeply integrated with MetFi NFTs. Holding a MetFi NFT with staked MFI tokens grants the holder their proportionate share of the treasury and significantly increases the holder's voting power which gives the holder a direct influence in MetFi DAOs direction, including which projects MetFi DAO invests in and incubates.

MFI is fully ERC20 and EVM compatible meaning the token can be held on any Ethereum-based wallet and has the foundational code for cross-chain interoperability. It's also compatible with services such as Multichain (Anyswap) which opens up the future possibility for MFI to become a multichain protocol.

The MFI token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on September 7, 2022, investors who are interested in the MetFi investment can easily buy and sell MFI token on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

