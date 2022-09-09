Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM)

To: Company Announcements Office Date: 9 September 2022 Subject: Listing Rule 3.13.1 Disclosure

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.1, Newcrest Mining Limited advises that:

its 2022 Annual General Meeting will be held at 10.30am (Melbourne time) on Wednesday, 9 November 2022; and nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a Director of Newcrest Mining Limited, pursuant to the Constitution, open on Tuesday, 20 September 2022 and close on Friday, 30 September 2022.

Authorised by Maria Sanz Perez, Company Secretary

For further information please contact:

Investor Enquiries

Tom Dixon

+61 3 9522 5570

+61 450 541 389

Tom.Dixon@newcrest.com.au

Rebecca Lay

+61 3 9522 5298

+61 438 355 511

Rebecca.Lay@newcrest.com.au

North American Investor Enquiries

Vlada Cvijetinovic

+1 604 566 8781

+1 604 240 2998

Vlada.Cvijetinovic@newcrest.com.au

Media Enquiries

Tim Salathiel

+61 3 9522 4263

+61 407 885 272

Tim.Salathiel@newcrest.com.au

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136456