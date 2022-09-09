Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM)
|To:
|Company Announcements Office
|Date:
|9 September 2022
|Subject:
|Listing Rule 3.13.1 Disclosure
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.1, Newcrest Mining Limited advises that:
its 2022 Annual General Meeting will be held at 10.30am (Melbourne time) on Wednesday, 9 November 2022; and
nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a Director of Newcrest Mining Limited, pursuant to the Constitution, open on Tuesday, 20 September 2022 and close on Friday, 30 September 2022.
Authorised by Maria Sanz Perez, Company Secretary
For further information please contact:
Investor Enquiries
Tom Dixon
+61 3 9522 5570
+61 450 541 389
Tom.Dixon@newcrest.com.au
Rebecca Lay
+61 3 9522 5298
+61 438 355 511
Rebecca.Lay@newcrest.com.au
North American Investor Enquiries
Vlada Cvijetinovic
+1 604 566 8781
+1 604 240 2998
Vlada.Cvijetinovic@newcrest.com.au
Media Enquiries
Tim Salathiel
+61 3 9522 4263
+61 407 885 272
Tim.Salathiel@newcrest.com.au
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136456