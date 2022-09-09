Dreamwork LLC has updated Dan Nzinga's CORE program, a 21-day challenge for creators, coaches, leaders, and entrepreneurs who want to build a successful business.

More information is available at https://dannzinga.com





Challenge participants can now achieve goals in 21 days by applying four key principles based on the neuroscience-derived CORE concept (communication, organization, responsibility, and excellence).

Nzinga points out that many entrepreneurs are stuck in survival mode because the brain keeps them inside their comfort zone to protect them from harm. The business coach explains that failing to move out of one's comfort zone to avoid what the brain regards as risk is easy but prevents growth. He wants people to take new action so they can get new, more rewarding results.

The newly updated CORE 21-day challenge is conducted via Whatsapp. Each day, a participant receives a few paragraphs to read, something to write, a short audio to listen to, and an action to take. They then show proof of completion within 24 hours.

During the program, the first tasks involve transforming one's Communication style so they feel more powerful and evoke a better reaction from people they are in contact with every day. Next, Organization tasks will help a participant with clarity about every action they take. Challenges about Responsibility help the entrepreneur develop new confidence that impacts both current and future actions. Finally, Excellence creates self-love that adds fulfillment to all the activities one engages in.

Once coaches and entrepreneurs complete Dreamwork's 21-day challenge format, they can then use Dan Nzinga's program to make custom 21-day challenges specifically for their niche or industry.

Dreamwork now offers three packages for coaches that want to develop their own community: the 'Restart Your Dreams package', 'Launch Your Business', and 'Ignite the World'. Each package provides the training for coaches and entrepreneurs to set up and run their own 21-day challenge.

Founder Dan Nzinga, a business coach based in Charlotte, NC, launched Dreamwork to inspire people to dream big and become successful in their specific niche or industry.

A spokesperson for the company states, "Dreamwork is for action-takers. It's an interactive process that has you work on your dream every day, step by step, little by little. We guide you and ensure you have a structure where quitting is not an option."

Interested parties can find more information at https://8020media.clickfunnels.com/thank-you-page1625697875414

