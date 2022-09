NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Member name change on Nasdaq Iceland: Fossar markaðir hf.

Fossar markaðir hf. has changed name to Fossar fjárfestingarbanki hf. The member participant ID FOS in INET and Genium INET trading systems will remain the same. Member: Fossar fjárfestingarbanki hf. INET Member ID: FOS Genium INET Member ID: FOS Valid in the trading system as of: Monday, September 12, 2022 For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Iceland, telephone +354 525 2800, or e-mail exchange.ice@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Iceland