

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $731 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $467 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted earnings of $661 million or $0.90 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $34.64 billion from $31.68 billion last year.



Kroger Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $731 Mln. vs. $467 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.00 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q2): $34.64 Bln vs. $31.68 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.95 to $4.05



