09.09.2022 | 16:41
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: IS Kredit SPV 21 hs. - Sustainable Bonds (IS Kredit 61 SB) admitted to trading on September 12, 2022

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                         IS Kredit SPV 21 hs.
2  Org. no:                        650821-9710     
3  LEI                           549300R1THVTZUB0PE71
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                     IS Kredit 61 SB   
5  ISIN code                        IS0000033348    
6  CFI code                        DBFSFR       
7  FISN númer                       IS KREDIT SPV 2/2.25
                               BD 20610911    
8  Bonds/bills:                      Bond        
9  Total issued amount                   12.000.000.000   
10 Total amount previously issued             -          
11 Amount issued at this time               12.000.000.000   
12 Denomination in CSD                   20.000.000     
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange             Yes         
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                    Annuity       
15 Amortization type, if other                         
16 Currency                        ISK         
                              ---------------------
17 Currency, if other                             
                              ---------------------
18 Issue date                       September 22, 2021 
19 First ordinary installment date             October 11, 2021  
20 Total number of installments              480         
21 Installment frequency                  12         
22 Maturity date                      September 11, 2061 
23 Interest rate                      2,2500%       
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
                              ---------------------
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest                Simple Interest   
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
                              ---------------------
29 Day count convention                  30E/360       
30 Day count convention, if other                       
                              ---------------------
31 Interest from date                   September 22, 2021 
32 First ordinary coupon date               October 11, 2021  
33 Coupon frequency                    12         
34 Total number of coupon payments             480         
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
                              ---------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price                Clean price     
37 Clean price quote:                   Full nominal    
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment     No         
   include accrued interest for days missing until next            
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                         Yes         
40 Name of index                      CPI         
                              ---------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index              Daily Index     
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
                              ---------------------
43 Base index value                    505,11       
44 Index base date                     September 22, 2021 
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                       Yes         
46 Put option                       No         
47 Convertible                       No         
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)                     
                              ---------------------
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                    Yes         
51 Securities depository                  Nasdaq       
                               verðbréfamiðstöð  
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading      September 6, 2022  
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to    September 9, 2022  
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to trading              September 12, 2022 
55 Order book ID                      IS_Kredit_61_SB   
56 Instrument subtype                   Corporate Bonds   
57 Market                         Iceland Cash Bond  
                               Trading      
58 List population name                  ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BOND
                              S          
59 Static volatility guards                No         
60 Dynamic volatility guards                No         
61 MiFIR identifier                    BOND - Bonds    
62 Bond type                        CRPB - Corporate  
                               Bond
