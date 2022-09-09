NASDAQ Iceland hf.: IS Kredit SPV 21 hs. - Sustainable Bonds (IS Kredit 61 SB) admitted to trading on September 12, 2022

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: IS Kredit SPV 21 hs. 2 Org. no: 650821-9710 3 LEI 549300R1THVTZUB0PE71 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) IS Kredit 61 SB 5 ISIN code IS0000033348 6 CFI code DBFSFR 7 FISN númer IS KREDIT SPV 2/2.25 BD 20610911 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 12.000.000.000 10 Total amount previously issued - 11 Amount issued at this time 12.000.000.000 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Annuity 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK --------------------- 17 Currency, if other --------------------- 18 Issue date September 22, 2021 19 First ordinary installment date October 11, 2021 20 Total number of installments 480 21 Installment frequency 12 22 Maturity date September 11, 2061 23 Interest rate 2,2500% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other --------------------- 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other --------------------- 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other --------------------- 31 Interest from date September 22, 2021 32 First ordinary coupon date October 11, 2021 33 Coupon frequency 12 34 Total number of coupon payments 480 35 If irregular cash flow, then how --------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price 37 Clean price quote: Full nominal 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed Yes 40 Name of index CPI --------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other --------------------- 43 Base index value 505,11 44 Index base date September 22, 2021 Other Information 45 Call option Yes 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) --------------------- 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading September 6, 2022 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to September 9, 2022 Trading 54 Date of admission to trading September 12, 2022 55 Order book ID IS_Kredit_61_SB 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BOND S 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond