Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - To support the Ukrainian people Sam Yari has photographed a collection named "No To War" in Berlin, these works have been photographed and created creatively. The main topic of this collection is rape in war and showing the Violation of a human in all aspects, it will be exhibited at Nicolas Flamel gallery in Paris.

In this exhibition, Stasia Smerechevska, a famous Ukrainian model plays a role. she said: I admire this collection and its result. Maybe I helped my people by being in this collection.

Creativity in design and photography in Sam Yari's "No To War" collection, using a war topic, also the audience can easily comprehend the topic and connect with the collection. All of these issues have made this collection, unlike most others about war, to be discussed.

The exhibition is on 15th September in Galerie Nicolas Flamel in Paris. The exhibition is open to the public.

Name: Galerie Nicolas Flamel

Email: galerie.nicolasflamel@yahoo.fr

Paris -France

