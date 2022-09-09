Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S - admittance to trading of temporary accept cash ISIN

Due to the voluntary public share exchange offer to shareholders in The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S, the below temporary accept cash ISIN will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen as of 12 September 2022. The share exchange offer is made by Noble Corporation plc. For further information on the establishment of the accept cash ISIN code (cash acceptance shares), please see the offer document disclosed on 8 August 2022 by The Drilling Company of 1972. Temporary ISIN: DK0061803293 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Drilling Comp 1972 ACCEPT CASH ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DC accept cash ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 267228 ------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15 ------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table/230 ------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66