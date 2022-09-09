Anzeige
Freitag, 09.09.2022
WKN: A2PGP5 ISIN: DK0061135753 Ticker-Symbol: 72D 
GlobeNewswire
09.09.2022 | 17:05
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S - admittance to trading of temporary accept cash ISIN

Due to the voluntary public share exchange offer to shareholders in The
Drilling Company of 1972 A/S, the below temporary accept cash ISIN will be
admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen as of 12 September 2022. The share
exchange offer is made by Noble Corporation plc. 



For further information on the establishment of the accept cash ISIN code (cash
acceptance shares), please see the offer document disclosed on 8 August 2022 by
The Drilling Company of 1972. 



Temporary ISIN:   DK0061803293              
-------------------------------------------------------------
Name:        Drilling Comp 1972 ACCEPT CASH     
-------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:     DC accept cash             
-------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:    267228                 
-------------------------------------------------------------
                               
-------------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment / no OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15
-------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no    MiFID II tick size table/230      
-------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code       XCSE                  
-------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
