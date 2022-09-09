DJ Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF: Amendment of the definition of a business day

Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF (OWLU) Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF: Amendment of the definition of a business day 09-Sep-2022 / 15:46 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

OSSIAM IRL ICAV

Irish Collective Asset-management Vehicle Registered office: 70 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland

Reference number: C173953 (the "Company")

Ireland, 9 September 2022,

Dear Shareholders,

We would like to inform you that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has resolved to amend the definition of the "Business Day" in the prospectus of the Company (the "Prospectus") for consistency purposes as follows:.

Definition of the Business Day (Prospectus dated 21 March Definition of the Business Day (Updated Prospectus) 2018) Business Day: unless otherwise specified in the Relevant Business Day: unless otherwise specified in the Relevant Supplement, a day on which commercial banks are open and Supplement, a day on which commercial banks are open and settle payments in London, excluding days on which such settle payments in Dublin, excluding days on which such commercial banks are open for only half a day; commercial banks are open for only half a day;

The modification of the "Business Day" definition will take place on 10 October 2022 (the "Effective Date").

Any further information may be obtained by sending an email to info@ossiam.com.

Yours faithfully,

The Board of directors of Ossiam IRL ICAV

