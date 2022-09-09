Steve Barton Coaching, LLC is Teaching People the Ins and Outs of Overcoming Hardships of Business Whilst Overcoming Depression and Anxiety as Well

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / Anxiety and depression are two mental illnesses that can have a truly crippling effect on someone's life. Depending on the degree and the severity of either or both, people can find themselves unable to enjoy life to its fullest. This is even harder when it comes to the world of entrepreneurship and running a business.

Many people who find themselves in this scenario or any situation where they feel stuck in their business and unsure of how to proceed end up leaning on a coach who has done something similar beforehand. They offer advice and guidance throughout the hardest moments.

Steve Barton Coaching, LLC is one of these many companies that is helping entrepreneurs with their business as well as helping those who are battling anxiety and depression. Steve Barton Coaching, LLC provides coaching for both individuals and groups.

The team at Steve Barton Coaching, LLC have developed a specific method based off of years of training and experience that is grounded in teaching others to believe in themselves. The method is trademarked and called The Game of Ten. It is a declaration, mindset, an active meditation and a state of being. These tenets, according to Steve Barton Coaching, LL, apply to the individual and everyone they encounter. It is designed to quiet the mind and put the individual in alignment with universal truth and awareness.

What differentiates Steve Barton Coaching, LLC from others in the same industry is that they do not see failures as set backs. In their program, they refer to this as The Game Often Played. It is about learning that failures are ways to grow and that we can get through them by learning to be aware.

The goal of Steve Barton Coaching, LLC is to help billions of people and be able to change their lives for the better whether it is simply through entrepreneurial help or overcoming anxiety and depression. The founder and creator of Steve Barton Coaching, LLC is its namesake, Steve Barton.

Steve has had many years of experience as a business owner himself after taking over the family business from his dad. He turned to coaching as a way to employ his skills and assist others in the many things he had to learn on the fly.

"I began coaching individuals and business owners based on my business background. My passion and knowledge of how people behave and how the mind works helps individuals and teams to connect with their innate awareness. I call this a commonsense approach to what is not all that common. Currently, I am the owner of Steve Barton Coaching, which provides coaching for individuals and groups," Steve explains.

After helping numerous clients with problems ranging from being stuck in a business rut to getting over grief, Steve has moved to the world of book writing and just released a book with his son!

Steve Barton Coaching, LLC is continuing to work hard to have a positive impact on the world! To find out more about the business, follow them on instagram here and check out their website here .

