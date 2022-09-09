DJ TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD changes

Limassol, Cyprus - 9 September 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group", the "Company"), a leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services, today announces that Mr Sergey Arseniev has been appointed an independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 9 September, 2022. He will also join and become chair of the Strategy Committee of the Board on the same day.

There are no matters requiring disclosure under Listing Rule 9.6.13.

About TCS Group

TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more.

