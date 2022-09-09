

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market closed on a firm note on Friday, in line with markets across Europe, as investors indulged in some hectic buying at several counters from across various sectors.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 109.92 points or 1.02% at 10,900.24, after hitting a high of 10,940.52 intraday.



On Thursday, the SMI failed to hold early gains and ended with a loss of 14.84 points or 0.14% at 10,790.32.



Logitech surged 4.15%, Richemont climbed 3.03% and Credit Suisse gained 2.82%.



UBS Group, Lonza Group and SGS advanced 1.6 to 1.8%, while Nestle, Swiss Life Holding and Sika ended higher by about 1.3%.



In the Mid Price Index, AMS rallied nearly 7%. Tecan Group ended almost 4% up. Bachem Holding, VAT Group, Georg Fischer, Straumann Holding, Adecco and Temenos Group gained 2.4 to 3.2%.







