Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH") today announced that it has purchased, through PSH's agent, Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies"), the following number of PSH's Public Shares of no par value (ISIN Code: GG00BPFJTF46) (the "Shares"):

Trading Venue: London Stock Exchange Ticker: PSH Date of Purchase: 9 September 2022 Number of Public Shares purchased: 29,920 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 2,910 pence 33.70 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 2,855 pence 33.06 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 2,896 pence 33.53 USD Ticker: PSHD Date of Purchase: 9 September 2022 Number of Public Shares purchased: 7,010 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 33.70 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 33.15 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 33.51 USD Trading Venue: Euronext Amsterdam Ticker: PSH Date of Purchase: 9 September 2022 Number of Public Shares purchased: 10,937 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 33.85 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 33.20 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 33.52 USD

PSH will hold these Public Shares in Treasury. The net asset value per Public Share related to this buyback is 47.80 USD 41.51 GBP which was calculated as of 6 September 2022. After giving effect to the above buyback, PSH has 195,179,241 Public Shares outstanding. Excluded from the shares outstanding are 15,777,509 Public Shares held in Treasury. The prices per Public Share were calculated by Jefferies.

The one special voting share (held by PS Holdings Independent Voting Company Limited) has not been affected.

