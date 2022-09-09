Addison, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Dreamz Cannabis Investments , Dreamz Cannabis Investments Showcase Cannabis Franchising at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, will be participating in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, which will take place on September 13 and 14 at The Palmer House in Chicago.

NA will be speaking at 10 ET on September 13th. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the Dreamz Cannabis Investments management will also be taking meetings throughout the day. Take advantage of the opportunity and meet your favorite industry executives.

"The biggest cannabis event is returning to the Midwest, bigger and better than ever. The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will bring more the top movers and shakers in the cannabis industry together, concentrating 90% of the cannabis market cap in one place," said Chief Zinger Jason Raznick. "This conference will be the best place to raise money, create partnerships, and expand media visibility in a context of tough capital market conditions."

To register and access please follow this link.

About Dreamz Cannabis Investments

Dallas-based Dreamz Cannabis Investments has found much success with its family brands, CBD Pros USA, and Dreamz Dispensary. With unique passive investment opportunities and building a Retail CBD to THC conversion model, Dreamz Cannabis Investments is timely and primed to take the industry mainstream: Dispensary Franchising.Not missing a beat and keeping a pulse on cannabis investing, Benzinga will host its Fall 2022 Cannabis Capital Conference taking place at the Palmer House in Chicago, IL on September 13-14. It's a leading forum for dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, investors, and entrepreneurs who are looking to take their brands and partnerships to the next level. Dreamz Cannabis Investments is exhibiting at this sought out conference to reach the cannabis audience seeking to invest, with franchising as an option along with other passive investment offerings."Our franchisees and investors join our network because we share the common belief that we are stronger together." said Dreamz Cannabis Investments CEO and Co-Founder John Fisher.DREAMZ Cannabis Investments appeals to potential inventors looking to get into the complicated cannabis industry with little to no experience required. Joining a network of experienced operators allows you to take advantage of economies of scale, skip expensive mistakes, fast-track the learning curve and even launch multiple stores right out of the gate knowing that it'll be done right the first time. With DREAMZ passive investment offerings, you can get an owner's paycheck while experienced Cannabis operators run the day-to-day operations for you or run your operation yourself. The choice is yours."Those who have experience in traditional franchising find our model very appealing to expand their current portfolios because of our robust turn-key solutions we provide along the way in aspects of the business. We're build a Billion-dollar business and our investors have been seeing their Dreamz come true." said Fisher.Over 2,000 expected Entrepreneurs, investors and decision makers will be present at Benzinga-Chicago September 13-14. Interested in what Dreamz Cannabis Investments has to offer, visit Booth No. 68 at the historic Palmer House or contact VP of Franchise Development Andrew Brandt Andrew@cbdprosusa.com to set up an introductory meeting.DREAMZ Cannabis Leads Cannabis Franchising In North AmericaWith 40 locations and over 20 million in annual sales, Dreamz Cannabis Investments is skyrocketing its goals with a strong development pipeline of stores in multiple states and sales forecasted to reach over $100 million in the next two years.

About The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America is returning to Chicago.

The next iteration of the famed Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will gather industry insiders, investors and leading executives from around the world once again on September 13 and 14 in Chicago. Attendees can expect two full days of keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, networking, company presentations, celebrity appearances, and more.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is guaranteed to offer participants all the benefits of an immersive and robust in-person conference from any remote location. The conference will feature an interactive forum of live and on-demand presentations from top CEOs, investors and leaders in the cannabis space.

For further information:

Andrea Sallis

Dir. of Business Development

214-730-2359

andrea@cbdprosusa.com