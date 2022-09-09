MarketVector IndexesTM announced the results of the quarterly and semi-annual MarketVectorTM Index reviews. The following tables show a summary of the review results for selected indexes, which are licensed to underlie financial products. All review results and more details can be found on www.marketvector.com. The following changes will be implemented for MarketVectorTM Indexes on September 16, 2022. They will become effective on the next trading day.

Country/Regional Indexes Additions Deletions New Count MVIS Australia Equal Weight (AUD) Index (MVMVW) 1 0 86 MVIS Australia Small-Cap Dividend Payers (AUD) Index (MVMVS) 3 6 78 MVIS Brazil Small-Cap Index (MVBRF)* 11 7 111 MVIS Egypt Index (MVEGPT) 1 1 25 MVIS GDP Africa Index (MVAFK) 1 2 79 MVIS Indonesia Index (MVIDX) 1 1 56 MVIS Vietnam Index (MVVNM) 1 2 58

*Semi-annual review

Hard Assets Indexes Additions Deletions New Count MVIS Australia Resources (AUD) Index (MVMVR) 0 1 32 MVIS Global Agribusiness Index (MVMOO) 0 0 50 MVIS Global Clean-Tech Metals Index (MVGMET) 1 0 49 MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index (MVGDXJ) 0 1 95 MVIS Global Oil Refiners Index (MVCRAK) 1 0 25 MVIS Global Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Index (MVREMX) 3 2 24 MVIS Global Uranium Nuclear Energy Index (MVNLR) 4 4 25 MVIS North America Energy Infrastructure Index (MVEINC)* 1 1 30 MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 (MVOIH)* 1 1 25

*Semi-annual review

Sector Indexes Additions Deletions New Count Bluestar Global E-Brokers and Digital Capital Markets (BBIDS)* 1 1 25 BlueStar Glb. Onl. Gamb. Vid. Gam. eSports Index (BVGOG) 1 0 50 BlueStar Hotels, Airlines, and Cruises Index (BCRUZ) 0 0 55 BlueStar Hydrogen and NextGen Fuel Cell Index (BHDRO) 2 1 25 MVIS Australia A-REITs (AUD) Index (MVMVA) 0 0 18 MVIS Australia Banks (AUD) Index (MVMVB) 0 0 7 MVIS Digital India Index (MVDIND) 1 1 35 MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity Index (MVDAPP) 3 2 25 MVIS Global Digital Assets Mining Index (MVDAM) 2 1 25 MVIS Global Future of Food ESG Index (MVFOF) 1 1 35 MVIS Global Gaming Index (MVBJK) 0 1 36 MVIS Global Hydrogen Economy Index (MVHTWO) 2 1 25 MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy Index (MVSMOG) 0 0 71 MVIS Global Space Industry ESG Index (MVSPC) 1 1 25 MVIS Global Video Gaming eSports Index (MVESPO) 0 0 25 MVIS Global Video Gaming eSports (AUD) Index (MVESPOA) 0 0 25 MVIS US Business Development Companies Index (MVBIZD) 0 0 25 MVIS US Listed Biotech 25 Index (MVBBH)* 2 2 25 MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 Index (MVPPH)* 0 1 25 MVIS US Listed Retail 25 Index (MVRTH)* 0 0 25 MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 10% ESG Index (MVSMC)* 0 0 25 MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index (MVSMH)* 0 0 25 MVIS US Mortgage REITs Index (MVMORT) 0 0 26

*Semi-annual review

A complete list of components and weights is available on www.marketvector.com. Index methodology, comprehensive index information as well as information about financial products based on MarketVectorTM Indexes can also be found on our website. The next quarterly review and the next semi-annual review results will be announced on December 9, 2022.

MarketVector Indexes GmbH develops, monitors and markets the MarketVectorTM Indexes, a focused selection of pure-play and investable indexes. The introduction of MarketVectorTM Indexes has expanded VanEck's successful brand from exchange-traded products to indexes, and the current portfolio of MarketVector IndexesTM reflects the company's in-depth expertise when it comes to emerging markets, hard assets, fixed income and special asset classes. Approximately USD 25.08 billion in assets under management are currently invested in financial products based on MarketVectorTM Indexes. MarketVector IndexesTM is a VanEck Company.

