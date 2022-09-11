Week 36 was a little bit of a comeback week for Austrian Stocks, but not for all. The ATX TR gained 2,41 percent to 6.248,19 points, Österreichische Post was the top mover and jumped over 30 for the first time since May. Banks were also strong. News came from Valneva (2), Zumtobel, Immofinanz, S Immo, Andritz (2), OMV, FACC, CA Immo and Lenzing. The ATX committee decided that Andritz will replace voestalpine in the ATXfive at Settlement of September, the ATX remains unchanged. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 2,41% to 6.248,19 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -20,39%. Up to now there were 86 days with a positive and 91 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 24,28% away, from the low 7,59%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Wednesday ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...