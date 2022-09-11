Valneva: Valenva, an Austrian/French specialty vaccine company, announced that The Lancet Infectious Diseases ("The Lancet ID"), a peer-reviewed medical journal, has published the Company's pivotal Phase 3 clinical data for its inactivated, whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine, VLA2001.Juan Carlos Jaramillo, Chief Medical Officer of Valneva, said, "This Lancet publication is a strong scientific and developmental validation of the work that has been accomplished at Valneva. We are pleased that more detailed results on our inactivated COVID-19 vaccine are now available to the scientific and broader public health communities."Valneva: weekly performance: 1.90% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (05/09/2022)

