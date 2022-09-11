Lenzing: The Lenzing Group, world-leading provider of wood-based specialty fibers, has signed an electricity supply contract with green power producer Enery and Energie Steiermark to finance a photovoltaic plant in the Deutschlandsberg region (Styria). The electricity generated will supply the fiber and pulp plant at the Lenzing site after commissioning from the fourth quarter of 2023. The electricity supply contract is limited to 20 years. Lenzing: weekly performance: 3.23% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (09/09/2022)

