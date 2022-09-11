Ranked No. 410, Golden Tax Relief has entered the top 500 of Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing businesses in 2022.

Elmhurst, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2022) - Golden Tax Relief has announced that it has been named one of the fastest-growing businesses by Inc. - the prestigious US business magazine. The tax consultancy entered the top 500 of the Inc. 5000 list.

Golden Tax Relief

The Alabama company, which assists businesses and individuals in resolving IRS issues and reducing tax liability, has had a 1,487% growth over a three-year period. As such, it has earned its spot among the top 500 most successful American companies that have a median revenue growth rate of 2,144 percent over the last three years - up 1,820 percent compared to the previous year.

Inc. 5000 honors the most successful companies in America. "To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018," explained an Inc. representative. "They must be US-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent."

Founded in 2017, Golden Tax Relief has been providing tax planning services for individuals and businesses in the Chicagoland area and throughout Clark County, Alabama. Over the course of three years, the firm has experienced accelerated growth - its annual revenue exceeding $100,000 in 2018 and $2 million in 2021.

"At Golden Tax Relief, our values include peace, protection, and posterity," said Ben Golden, Founder and CEO. "Our goal is to help our clients feel at peace by representing them knowledgeably, to protect them by working within the confines of their rights, and to let them know that their posterity will be secure in the years to come."

The firm, a first-time Inc. 5000 honoree, provides custom tax plans to reduce tax liability. Its certified tax planners develop legal strategies and opportunities for tax reduction with the goal of increasing retirement savings for individuals and enabling growth for business clients.

"Taxes are a necessary part of business, but there is no reason you should pay any more than legally necessary," said Ben Golden. "That's why I started Golden Tax Relief - to proactively assist high-income business owners to legally reduce their tax liability."

Interested parties can learn more about Golden Tax Relief at https://www.goldentaxrelief.com

