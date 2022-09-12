

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) and Daiichi Sankyo's Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) demonstrated clinically meaningful tumor responses in previously-treated patients with HER2-mutant (HER2m) unresectable and/or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC, as per a DESTINY-Lung02 Phase II trial results.



Enhertu is a specifically engineered HER2-directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC) being jointly developed and commercialized by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.



At a pre-specified interim analysis of DESTINY-Lung02, patients receiving ENHERTU at a dose of 5.4mg/kg or 6.4mg/kg demonstrated clinically meaningful activity. The safety profile for both doses was also consistent with the overall safety profile of ENHERTU, with the 5.4mg/kg dose demonstrating a favorable safety profile in the patient population.



A confirmed objective response rate (ORR) of 53.8% and 42.9% was seen in the 5.4mg/kg and 6.4mg/kg arms respectively, as assessed by blinded independent central review (BICR). One complete response (CR) was observed in each arm (5.4mg/kg: 1.9%, 6.4mg/kg: 3.6%), with 27 (51.9%) partial responses (PR) observed in the 5.4mg/kg arm and 11 (39.3%) PRs observed in the 6.4mg/kg arm.



Updated results from the DESTINY-Lung01 Phase II trial, which evaluated ENHERTU in HER2m (cohort 2) or HER2-over-expressing (cohort 1 and cohort 1a) NSCLC, showed that ENHERTU continues to demonstrate consistent efficacy, safety and survival with longer follow-up.



The overall safety profile of ENHERTU in DESTINY-Lung01 was consistent with previous data, with no new safety signals identified with the longer follow-up. In the HER2m NSCLC patient cohort, there was one additional case of treatment-related ILD or pneumonitis observed, as determined by an independent adjudication committee.



