FEMSA veröffentlicht provisorisches Zwischenergebnis des öffentlichen Kaufangebots für Valora - Beteiligungsquote von 84.41%



12.09.2022 / 07:01 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR Monterrey, Mexiko / Muttenz, Schweiz, 12. September 2022 - Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. («FEMSA»; BMV: FEMSAUBD.MX; FEMSAUB.MX; NYSE: FMX) hat heute das provisorische Zwischenergebnis des öffentlichen Kaufangebots («Angebot») ihrer hundertprozentigen Tochtergesellschaft, Impulsora de Marcas e Intangibles, S.A. de C.V., zum Erwerb aller sich im Publikum befindenden Namenaktien von Valora Holding AG («Valora»; SIX: VALN) für CHF 260.00 netto in bar pro Aktie veröffentlicht. Das Angebot wurde am 5. Juli 2022 mittels Voranmeldung publiziert. Basierend auf den vorläufigen Zahlen wurden bis zum Ende der Angebotsfrist 3'698'481 Valora-Aktien in das Angebot angedient. Unter Berücksichtigung der angedienten Valora-Aktien und der Valora-Aktien, die von den mit der Anbieterin in gemeinsamer Absprache handelnden Personen gehalten werden, beläuft sich die Beteiligung von FEMSA auf insgesamt 3'705'570 Valora-Aktien. Dies entspricht einem Anteil von 84.41% des ausgegebenen Aktienkapitals und der Stimmrechte von Valora. FEMSA begrüsst diese starke Zustimmung des Valora-Aktionariats zur Akquisition von Valora. Die provisorische Meldung des Zwischenergebnisses ist abrufbar unter https://femsa.gcs-web.com/valora-transaction. Vorbehaltlich der Bestätigung in der definitiven Meldung des Zwischenergebnisses, die für den 15. September 2022 vorgesehen ist, ist die Mindestannahmeschwelle, nämlich die gültige Andienung von zwei Dritteln des vollständig verwässerten Aktienkapitals von Valora, erfüllt. Die Nachfrist, während welcher das Angebot weiterhin angenommen werden kann, beginnt am 16. September 2022 und dauert voraussichtlich bis zum 29. September 2022, 16:00 Uhr Schweizer Zeit. Der Vollzug des Angebots unterliegt weiteren üblichen Angebotsbedingungen, einschliesslich behördlicher Genehmigungen, wie im Angebotsprospekt dargelegt. Nach dem Vollzug des Angebots und in Übereinstimmung mit den im Angebotsprospekt dargelegten Bedingungen beabsichtigt FEMSA, ein Squeeze-out-Verfahren einzuleiten und die Valora-Aktien von der SIX Swiss Exchange zu dekotieren. Der vorläufige Zeitplan für den Vollzug des Angebots sieht wie folgt aus: Donnerstag, 15. September 2022 Meldung des definitiven Zwischenergebnisses des Angebots Freitag, 16. September 2022 Beginn der Nachfrist Donnerstag, 29. September 2022 Ende der Nachfrist, 16:00 Uhr Schweizer Zeit Freitag, 30. September 2022 Meldung des provisorischen Endergebnisses des Angebots Mittwoch, 5. Oktober 2022 Meldung des definitiven Endergebnisses des Angebots Freitag, 7. Oktober 2022

(erwartet) Vollzug des Angebots (vorbehaltlich der Erfüllung weiterer Angebotsbedingungen, einschliesslich behördlicher Genehmigungen) Kontakt FEMSA: Juan Fonseca Tel.: +52 81 83 28 6229 Investor Relations Director E-Mail: investor@femsa.com Mauricio Reyes Tel.: +52 81 83 28 6000 Corporate Communications Director E-Mail: comunicacion@femsa.com Kontakt Valora: Christina Wahlstrand Tel.: +41 61 467 24 53 Head of Corporate Communications & Branding E-Mail: media@valora.com Annette Carrer-Martin Tel.: +41 61 467 21 23 Head of Investor Relations E-Mail: ir@valora.com Kontakt Proxy Advisor: Morrow Sodali Tel.: +44 20 31 48 97 80 Information Agent E-Mail: valora-offer@investor.morrowsodali.com Hotline für Privataktionäre Tel.: +41 43 550 72 52 Über FEMSA

FEMSA ist eine sociedad anónima bursátil de capital variable, deren Aktien an der mexikanischen Börse (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) und an der New York Stock Exchange notiert sind. FEMSA besitzt ein diversifiziertes Portfolio von Unternehmen, die in 13 Ländern aktiv sind. FEMSA betreibt die grösste Convenience-Store-Kette in Mexiko und Lateinamerika (OXXO) mit mehr als 20'000 Filialen sowie mehr als 3'600 Apotheken in vier lateinamerikanischen Ländern (Cruz Verde, Yza und andere). FEMSA besitzt ausserdem den weltweit grössten Franchise-Abfüller von Coca-Cola-Produkten (Coca-Cola FEMSA) und hält den zweitgrössten Anteil an der Heineken-Gruppe (mit einer wirtschaftlichen Beteiligung von 14,76%). Die FEMSA-Gruppe besitzt zudem eine Reihe kleinerer Unternehmen, die in verschiedenen Bereichen neben ihren Hauptgeschäftsfeldern tätig sind, darunter Logistik und Vertrieb, Kühlung am Point-of-Sale (POS), Vertrieb von Gastronomieprodukten und Kunststofflösungen. FEMSA beschäftigt mehr als 320'000 Mitarbeitende und erzielte im Jahr 2021 einen Umsatz von mehr als USD 27 Mrd. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.femsa.com.

Über Valora

Tagtäglich engagieren sich rund 15'000 Mitarbeitende im Netzwerk von Valora, um den Menschen unterwegs mit einem umfassenden Foodvenience-Angebot das kleine Glück zu bringen - nah, schnell, praktisch und frisch. Die rund 2'700 kleinflächigen Verkaufsstellen von Valora befinden sich an Hochfrequenzlagen in der Schweiz, Deutschland, Österreich, Luxemburg und den Niederlanden. Zum Unternehmen gehören unter anderem k kiosk, Brezelkönig, BackWerk, Ditsch, Press & Books, avec, Caffè Spettacolo und die beliebte Eigenmarke ok.- sowie ein stetig wachsendes Angebot an digitalen Services. Ebenso betreibt Valora eine der weltweit führenden Produktionen von Laugengebäck und profitiert im Bereich Backwaren von einer stark integrierten Wertschöpfungskette. Valora erwirtschaftete im Jahr 2021 einen Aussenumsatz von CHF 2.2 Mrd. Der Firmensitz der Gruppe befindet sich in Muttenz in der Schweiz. Die Namenaktien der Valora Holding AG (VALN) werden an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss Exchange AG gehandelt. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.valora.com. Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen



Diese Mitteilung enthält zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen oder Aussagen, die als solche betrachtet werden können. In einigen Fällen können diese zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen durch die Verwendung von zukunftsgerichteter Terminologie identifiziert werden, einschliesslich der Worte «zielt», «glaubt», «schätzt», «antizipiert», «erwartet», «beabsichtigt», «kann», «wird», «plant», «sollte» oder ähnliche Terminologie. Diese zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen beinhalten oder beschreiben Sachverhalte, die keine historischen Tatsachen sind oder die nicht anderweitig durch Bezugnahme auf vergangene Ereignisse nachgewiesen werden können. Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen beinhalten naturgemäss bekannte und unbekannte Risiken und Ungewissheiten, da sie sich auf Ereignisse beziehen und/oder von Umständen abhängen, die in der Zukunft eintreten können oder auch nicht.



This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer, to purchase or subscribe for any registered shares or other equity securities in Valora Holding AG, nor shall it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract therefor. This release is not part of the offer documentation relating to the tender offer. Terms and conditions of the tender offer have been published in the offer prospectus regarding the tender offer dated July 26, 2022. Shareholders of Valora Holding AG are urged to read the tender offer documents, including the offer prospectus, which are or will be available at https://femsa.gcs-web.com/valora-transaction. Certain Offer Restrictions

The Offer is not being made and will not be made, directly or indirectly, in any country or jurisdiction in which the Offer would be considered unlawful or otherwise violate any applicable laws or regulations, or which would require FEMSA or any of its direct or indirect subsidiaries, including Impulsora de Marcas e Intangibles, S.A. de C.V. (the "Offeror"), to change or amend the terms or conditions of the Offer in any material way, to make an additional filing with any governmental, regulatory or other authority or take additional action in relation to the Offer. It is not intended to extend the Offer to any such country or jurisdiction. Any such document relating to the Offer must neither be distributed in any such country or jurisdiction nor be sent into such country or jurisdiction, and must not be used for the purpose of soliciting the purchase of securities of the Company by any person or entity resident or incorporated in any such country or jurisdiction. According to Swiss law, Valora shares tendered into the Offer may not be withdrawn after they are tendered except under certain circumstances, in particular in case a competing offer for the Valora shares is launched. The tender offer is subject to the requirements of Section 14(e) of, and Regulation 14E under, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "U.S. Exchange Act"), including amendments to the terms and conditions of the tender offer, extensions of the tender offer, purchases outside of the tender offer and minimum offer period, and is otherwise being made in accordance with the requirements of Swiss law. Accordingly, the tender offer is subject to disclosure and other procedural requirements, including with respect to withdrawal rights, settlement procedures and timing of payments that are different from those applicable under U.S. tender offer procedures and laws. Neither the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission nor any securities commission of any State of the U.S. has (a) approved or disapproved of the tender offer; (b) passed upon the merits or fairness of the tender offer; or (c) passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of the disclosure in the offer prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the U.S. The communication is not being made by, and has not been approved by, an authorised person for the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. The tender offer is not addressed to shareholders of Valora whose place of residence, seat or habitual abode is in Australia, Canada or Japan, and such shareholders may not accept the tender offer.

