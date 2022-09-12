Valora Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Monterrey, Mexiko / Muttenz, Schweiz, 12. September 2022 - Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. («FEMSA»; BMV: FEMSAUBD.MX; FEMSAUB.MX; NYSE: FMX) hat heute das provisorische Zwischenergebnis des öffentlichen Kaufangebots («Angebot») ihrer hundertprozentigen Tochtergesellschaft, Impulsora de Marcas e Intangibles, S.A. de C.V., zum Erwerb aller sich im Publikum befindenden Namenaktien von Valora Holding AG («Valora»; SIX: VALN) für CHF 260.00 netto in bar pro Aktie veröffentlicht. Das Angebot wurde am 5. Juli 2022 mittels Voranmeldung publiziert. Basierend auf den vorläufigen Zahlen wurden bis zum Ende der Angebotsfrist 3'698'481 Valora-Aktien in das Angebot angedient. Unter Berücksichtigung der angedienten Valora-Aktien und der Valora-Aktien, die von den mit der Anbieterin in gemeinsamer Absprache handelnden Personen gehalten werden, beläuft sich die Beteiligung von FEMSA auf insgesamt 3'705'570 Valora-Aktien. Dies entspricht einem Anteil von 84.41% des ausgegebenen Aktienkapitals und der Stimmrechte von Valora. FEMSA begrüsst diese starke Zustimmung des Valora-Aktionariats zur Akquisition von Valora.
Die provisorische Meldung des Zwischenergebnisses ist abrufbar unter https://femsa.gcs-web.com/valora-transaction.
Vorbehaltlich der Bestätigung in der definitiven Meldung des Zwischenergebnisses, die für den 15. September 2022 vorgesehen ist, ist die Mindestannahmeschwelle, nämlich die gültige Andienung von zwei Dritteln des vollständig verwässerten Aktienkapitals von Valora, erfüllt. Die Nachfrist, während welcher das Angebot weiterhin angenommen werden kann, beginnt am 16. September 2022 und dauert voraussichtlich bis zum 29. September 2022, 16:00 Uhr Schweizer Zeit.
Der Vollzug des Angebots unterliegt weiteren üblichen Angebotsbedingungen, einschliesslich behördlicher Genehmigungen, wie im Angebotsprospekt dargelegt. Nach dem Vollzug des Angebots und in Übereinstimmung mit den im Angebotsprospekt dargelegten Bedingungen beabsichtigt FEMSA, ein Squeeze-out-Verfahren einzuleiten und die Valora-Aktien von der SIX Swiss Exchange zu dekotieren.
Der vorläufige Zeitplan für den Vollzug des Angebots sieht wie folgt aus:
Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen
Important Additional Information
Certain Offer Restrictions
According to Swiss law, Valora shares tendered into the Offer may not be withdrawn after they are tendered except under certain circumstances, in particular in case a competing offer for the Valora shares is launched.
The tender offer is subject to the requirements of Section 14(e) of, and Regulation 14E under, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "U.S. Exchange Act"), including amendments to the terms and conditions of the tender offer, extensions of the tender offer, purchases outside of the tender offer and minimum offer period, and is otherwise being made in accordance with the requirements of Swiss law. Accordingly, the tender offer is subject to disclosure and other procedural requirements, including with respect to withdrawal rights, settlement procedures and timing of payments that are different from those applicable under U.S. tender offer procedures and laws. Neither the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission nor any securities commission of any State of the U.S. has (a) approved or disapproved of the tender offer; (b) passed upon the merits or fairness of the tender offer; or (c) passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of the disclosure in the offer prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the U.S.
The communication is not being made by, and has not been approved by, an authorised person for the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.
The tender offer is not addressed to shareholders of Valora whose place of residence, seat or habitual abode is in Australia, Canada or Japan, and such shareholders may not accept the tender offer.
