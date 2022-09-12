

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has issued a public health alert for specific ground beef products in HelloFresh meal kits due to possible Escherichia coli (E. coli) O157:H7 contamination.



A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.



The products subject to the health alert include 10-oz. plastic vacuum-packed packages containing 'GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN/15% FAT' with codes 'EST#46481 L1 22 155' or 'EST#46481 L5 22 155'.



The ground beef packages bear 'EST.46841' inside the USDA mark of inspection and on the plastic ground beef package.



The affected meal kits containing ground beef were shipped to consumers from July 2-21, 2022.



An investigation by FSIS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state public health partners is ongoing regarding an outbreak of E. coli O157:H7. According to the agency, raw ground beef is the probable source of the reported illnesses.



Traceback information identified that multiple case-patients received ground beef produced at establishment M46841 and distributed by HelloFresh in meal kits from July 2-21, 2022.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers, and urged them to throw away the products.



FSIS advises all consumers to safely prepare their fresh and frozen raw meat products, and only consume ground beef that has been cooked to a temperature of 160 F.



