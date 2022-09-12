

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - J.P. Morgan (JPM) said that it agreed to acquire Renovite Technologies Inc., a cloud-native payments technology company.



Upon closing of the transaction, Renovite will become part of J.P. Morgan Payments, which combines corporate treasury services, trade finance, card and merchant services capabilities at the firm.



Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Fremont, California, Renovite has built six proprietary, cloud-agnostic and payment token agnostic payments products to help their clients to optimize infrastructure, including switch, reconciliation, security, issuing, ATM and testing.



Renovite also has a presence in India and the United Kingdom and has supplied services to J.P. Morgan since 2021.







