The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that the un-audited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc ("LTIT"), which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited ("LTL"), at the close of business on the below date was as follows:

31 August 2022 £1,060.10 per Ordinary share ex dividend.

The above NAV figure is based on a revised valuation for LTIT's holding of 6,450 shares in LTL.

As at 31 August 2022, LTL shares were valued at £14,080.45 per share, a decrease of 1.9% from the valuation of £14,349.29 per share as at the previous monthly valuation on 31 July 2022. LTL's valuation is calculated with reference to a ratio of annualised notional net profits of £39.7m to funds under management at LTL of £19.2 billion resulting in a percentage of funds under management of 1.95%.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

12 September 2022